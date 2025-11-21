The United States will limit its presence at this weekend’s G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg to just the closing ceremony, opting out of all formal discussions. This decision, confirmed in an official US statement late Thursday, will see South Africa hand over the annual G20 Presidency to the US in a symbolic move, even as President Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened that no one from the US will attend the summit.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified the administration’s position on Thursday, saying, that the US will not participate in the G20 talks over President Ramaphos "running mouth against Trump".

“The United States is not participating in the official talks at the G20 in South Africa. I saw the South African President running his mouth a little bit against the US and the US President earlier today, and that language is not appreciated by the President or his team,” she said.

Leavitt further explained that Washington’s envoy would be present only to acknowledge the upcoming US G20 Presidency, not to engage in any official proceedings.

"The Ambassador of the US to South Africa is simply there to recognise that the US will be the host of the G20. They are receiving that send-off at the end of the event. They are not there to participate in official talks, despite what the South African President is falsely claiming,” Leavitt said.

The Trump administration has cited alleged human rights violations in South Africa among reasons for its unprecedented non-participation.​

Prez Ramaphosa Says South Africa In Talks With US

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed back against US criticism and said that last minute talks are underway with Washington over possible participation.

“It cannot be that a country’s geographical location or income level or army determines who has a voice and who is spoken down to. It basically means that there should be no bullying of one nation by another nation – we are all equal,” Ramaphosa asserted at the G20 Social Summit, earning applause from delegates.

While expressing disappointment over the US decision, Ramaphosa later signaled openness to renewed talks, saying his administration was in last-minute discussions with Washington over possible forms of participation. “In a way, we see this as a positive sign because, as I’ve often said, boycott politics never work. It’s always best to be inside the tent than being outside of the tent,” he noted in response to an official notice from the US.​

Logistical constraints are expected to prevent either President Trump or Vice President J.D. Vance from attending Sunday’s handover. As a result, an eight-member US delegation led by Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard will take part in the closing ceremony. A diplomatic note circulated to South African officials requested accreditation assistance for the US attendees.

South Africa will proceed with the summit from November 22 to 23 at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre, with Ramaphosa presiding. The decisive US absence, alongside similar moves by Argentina, has sparked wide debate about the future direction of the G20. Nonetheless, Ramaphosa vowed that a final declaration would be delivered despite external pressure: “We will have a Declaration. The talks are going extremely well. We will not be bullied. We will not agree to be bullied,” he emphasised.

Experts warn the US decision could have lasting effects on multilateral engagement and balance within the G20, with concerns this rift might drive South Africa closer to countries like China and Russia. However, South African officials have underscored that the summit will push ahead, with nearly 40 other leaders in attendance and core decisions set to be taken