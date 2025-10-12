PM Modi Congratulates Patrick Herminie On Seychelles Presidential Win, Hopes For Stronger Ties

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Congratulates Patrick Herminie On Seychelles Presidential Win, Hopes For Stronger Ties

PM Modi congratulates Patrick Herminie on Seychelles presidential win, hopes India-Seychelles relations deepen during his tenure after defeating incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Patrick Herminie on his election as the President of Seychelles, and expressed confidence that its time-tested ties with India will gain further momentum during his tenure.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Patrick Herminie on his victory in the Presidential Elections in Seychelles," Modi said in a post on X.

"The waters of the Indian Ocean are our shared heritage and nourish the aspirations and needs of our people. I am confident that our time-tested and multi-faceted relations will deepen and gain further momentum in his tenure as President," he said.

"My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead," Modi said.

Opposition leader Herminie won the presidential election in Seychelles, defeating incumbent leader Wavel Ramkalawan in Saturday's runoff vote.

Herminie represents the United Seychelles party, which led the country for four decades before it lost power in 2020 to Ramkalawan's Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
