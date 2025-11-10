Raveena Tandon Reacts To Delhi Blast, Says ‘Horrible News’ As Bollywood Mourns

As the nation reels from the shocking blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, condolences have begun to pour in from across the country, including from members of the film fraternity. The explosion, which ripped through a car and left multiple vehicles in flames, has left several people injured and the city on high alert.

Raveena Tandon calls it ‘horrible news’

Among rhe first to react was Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her sorrow and solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

“Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news,” she wrote.

Her heartfelt message reflects the widespread grief and shock that has gripped the nation in the aftermath of the explosion.