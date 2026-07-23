Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police officer removed from New Delhi security duty.

Viral video purportedly showed him striking woman protester.

Officer Lamba previously led women's empowerment initiatives.

He returned to his original North East district posting.

A Delhi Police officer who had built a public profile around women's safety and empowerment has been taken off security assignments in New Delhi after a viral video purportedly showed him slapping a woman protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. According to officials familiar with the development, senior police officer Sandeep Lamba has been directed to return to his original posting in the North East district. The decision came after videos from the protest circulated widely online, drawing criticism and calls for action.

Officer Earlier Associated With Women's Empowerment Initiatives

Before the controversy, Lamba was widely associated with programmes focused on women's welfare and safety in North East Delhi. District police records indicate that the 2012-batch DANIPS officer led several outreach initiatives over the past year aimed at empowering women and young girls.

His engagements included supervising self-defence training sessions in at least two schools, recognising winners of girls' football and kabaddi tournaments, and interacting with students on issues related to women's rights and empowerment. Police communications during this period frequently highlighted his participation in such community programmes, as per reports.

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Viral Video From Jantar Mantar Protest Draws Attention

The controversy stems from Lamba's temporary deployment in central Delhi for security arrangements during a march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) towards Parliament.

Large crowds gathered at Jantar Mantar, where protesters reportedly attempted to move past police barricades. Security personnel, including police and paramilitary forces, responded with lathi charges and tear gas after the crowd pushed forward. Officers from multiple districts, including Lamba, had been assigned to assist with law and order during the protest.

Following the clashes, several videos surfaced on social media showing confrontations between police personnel and demonstrators. One clip, which purportedly shows Lamba slapping a woman protester, quickly gained widespread attention and triggered public criticism. The authenticity of the circulating videos has not been independently verified.

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Officer Sent Back To Parent Posting

Officials said the growing backlash over the footage led to Lamba being removed from all security responsibilities in the New Delhi district. He has since been instructed to report back to his parent posting, where he continues to serve as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP).

The incident has also prompted scrutiny of Lamba's conduct during the protest operation, particularly given his previous public image linked to women's empowerment campaigns.