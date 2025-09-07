PM Modi Chooses Last-Row Seat At NDA Workshop, Ravi Kishan Says ‘Everyone Is A Karyakarta’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Chooses Last-Row Seat At NDA Workshop, Ravi Kishan Says ‘Everyone Is A Karyakarta’

BJP MP Ravi Kishan highlighted PM Modi's choice to sit in the last row at an NDA parliamentarians' workshop, emphasising the party's worker-centric ethos.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to sit in the last row during a workshop for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentarians ahead of the Vice Presidential election drew attention on Sunday, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan describing the gesture as reflective of the party’s core ethos.

Sharing a picture from the session on social media platform X, Ravi Kishan wrote in Hindi, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji sitting in the last row at the workshop of NDA MPs is the strength of BJP. Here, everyone is a karyakarta (worker) in the organisation.” The photograph also showed him with the Prime Minister seated in the background.

Workshop Sessions And PM’s Felicitation

The two-day workshop, organised by the BJP for its MPs, began on Sunday and included sessions on the party’s history, its growth, and strategies for enhancing parliamentary performance. According to PTI, the first day focused on two key themes: “Towards a developed India by 2027” and “effective use of social media by MPs”.

NDTV, citing sources, reported that the Prime Minister was also felicitated by BJP MPs at the event for his government’s reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Vice President Election Preparations

The workshop’s second day will centre on preparations for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for Tuesday, 9 September. The election follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post on 21 July due to health reasons.

The BJP-led NDA has nominated CP Radhakrishnan, a former Governor, while the Opposition INDIA bloc has fielded B Sudarshan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge. Members of both Houses of Parliament will cast their votes to elect the new Vice President.

 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
