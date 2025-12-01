'Biggest Dramabaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament. In his pre-session address, PM Modi took a swipe at the opposition, saying that "whoever wants to do drama can do it," and stressed that the Parliament must focus on its plans for the country's growth and what it intends to deliver. "India has lived democracy," he said, speaking about India's democratic traditions.

However, the "drama nahi delivery" remark did not go down well with the Opposition bloc that has been demanding discussions on various issues, particularly the Special Intensive Revision exercise being conducted by the Election Commission.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reacted to PM Modi's 'drama' jibe, saying that PM's remarks ahead of Parliament session were "nothing but hypocrisy". "Biggest dramabaaz of them all is talking of drama," he remarked.

"On the first day of the Winter Session, instead of addressing the key issues before Parliament, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has once again delivered his 'dramabazi delivery'!" Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge further went on to slam the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of "continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and the parliamentary system for the past 11 years". He also listed a few instances, which according to the party were against the Parliament's decorum.

"The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people," he added.

PM Modi had taken a dig at the INDIA bloc over its repeated demand for SIR discussions. "This winter session isn't just a ritual...India has lived democracy. The zeal and enthusiasm of democracy have been expressed time and again in such a way that faith in democracy continues to grow stronger."

"Our Parliament must stay focused on what it is thinking for the country and what it intends to deliver...Whoever wants to do drama can do it. There should be delivery here and not drama...the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans."

Telling the opposition to move past their election defeat and focus on raising issues, PM Modi said: "The opposition too should fulfill its responsibility and come out of its sadness of losing."

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after opposition protested in the House, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.