HomeNewsIndia'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship

Jaishankar said that PM Modi places enormous importance on India's partnership with the US. His remark came after PM Modi and Trump reaffirmed friendship amid strained ties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches enormous importance on India’s relationship with the United States, highlighting PM Modi's strong personal rapport with US President Donald Trump.

He also said that India "remains engaged with the US" despite friction between the two nations over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and India's purchase of Russian oil.

"PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can’t say more than that. But that’s really what I would say," Jaishankar told news agency ANI when asked about Trump’s latest remarks on India.

PM Modi Responds To Trump’s Comments

EAM Jaishankar’s remarks came shortly after PM Modi's positive response to Trump’s recent remark on bilateral ties, reaffirming friendship and a forward-looking partnership among the two countries.

Taking to X, Modi wrote: “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Trump on Friday took a u-turn from his comment that the US had “lost India to the deepest, darkest China.” Speaking from the Oval Office, he reaffirmed his bond with Modi and asserted a "very special relationship" with India.

“I’ll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he’s a great prime minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment,” Trump said.

He added that despite disagreements, Washington and New Delhi share a unique relationship. “But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump remarked.

The exchange comes at a time when ties between the two nations have been affected after Trump administration recently slapped 50 percent tariffs on India, citing its continued imports of discounted crude oil from Russia. Despite these tensions, both leaders have sought to emphasise the long-term strength of the India-US partnership.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Donald Trump PM Modi EAM Jaishankar
