Man Kills Wife At Women's Hostel In Coimbatore, Shares Selfie With Body On WhatsApp

A shocking murder at a working women’s hostel in Coimbatore has exposed a grim tale of marital discord, betrayal, and rage. On Sunday morning, a 32-year-old man brutally hacked his estranged wife to death inside her hostel room on Raja Naidu Street near Gandhipuram and then posted a selfie with her body as his WhatsApp status, captioned "Payment for betrayal is death."

The Rathinapuri police later arrested the accused, S Balamurugan, a resident of Tirunelveli.

Couple Separated Four Months Ago

Investigations revealed that Balamurugan’s wife, Sri Priya, 30, had separated from him four months earlier following frequent disagreements. She had moved to Coimbatore and taken up a job at a bag showroom on Cross Cut Road. Their two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, continued living with Balamurugan.

Police said Priya had been staying at a working women’s hostel, where she became involved in an extramarital relationship with Isakki Raja, a distant relative of Balamurugan. Raja is married and has three children.

According to investigators, Balamurugan met Priya on Saturday and pleaded with her to end the affair and return home. Priya refused. Not long after, Raja sent Balamurugan an intimate photograph of himself with Priya, further provoking tensions.

Man Killed Wife At Women's Hostel

Enraged and allegedly drunk, Balamurugan went to Priya’s hostel early on Sunday. An argument quickly escalated, during which he pulled out a sickle he had brought in his bag and attacked Priya, killing her instantly. After the assault, he posed for a selfie beside her body and uploaded it as his WhatsApp status.

Police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent Priya’s body to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem. Officers found Balamurugan sitting beside the body. He was arrested, produced before a judicial magistrate, and remanded in judicial custody.