Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, but the political atmosphere is already charged. A series of contentious issues from nationwide voter roll revisions to the death of an election official in West Bengal are expected to dominate the first few days.

As the government prepares to push forward with a packed legislative calendar, the Opposition is gearing up to raise a battery of issues that it says demand urgent attention.

The government has lined up 14 Bills for introduction, signalling an ambitious agenda despite the shortened duration of the session. Opposition parties, including Congress and the DMK, argue that the Centre is attempting to compress parliamentary scrutiny, alleging that the move seeks to “finish off” democratic norms and “bury” long-standing traditions. The government, on its part, insists it is ready to discuss any matter “as per rules” and has urged cooperation from across the aisle.

Top 10 Points For the Parliamentary Winter Session: