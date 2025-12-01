Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament’s Winter Session begins today with clashes expected over voter roll revisions, security concerns and an election official’s death.
New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, but the political atmosphere is already charged. A series of contentious issues from nationwide voter roll revisions to the death of an election official in West Bengal are expected to dominate the first few days.
As the government prepares to push forward with a packed legislative calendar, the Opposition is gearing up to raise a battery of issues that it says demand urgent attention.
The government has lined up 14 Bills for introduction, signalling an ambitious agenda despite the shortened duration of the session. Opposition parties, including Congress and the DMK, argue that the Centre is attempting to compress parliamentary scrutiny, alleging that the move seeks to “finish off” democratic norms and “bury” long-standing traditions. The government, on its part, insists it is ready to discuss any matter “as per rules” and has urged cooperation from across the aisle.
Top 10 Points For the Parliamentary Winter Session:
- The Winter Session is scheduled to run until 19 December, with 15 sittings over 19 days. During this period, the government aims to present 13 Bills and one financial Bill.
- Concerns about national security are expected to feature prominently, as leaders from 36 parties at the all-party meeting called for a discussion on the 10/11 Delhi blast and the wider security implications.
- The worsening air quality in Delhi and neighbouring regions has triggered calls from several parties for a dedicated debate. The Congress has specifically requested that issues of security and environmental pollution be discussed together.
- A major political confrontation is anticipated over the FIR involving Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. The Congress and the BJP are expected to clash over the allegations of criminal conspiracy.
- The Opposition continues to press for a thorough discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that is currently underway nationwide.
- The Trinamool Congress has sought a detailed debate on SIR, arguing that the death of an election official highlights poor planning and the excessive workload placed on Election Commission staff.
- The death of the election official in West Bengal, which the ruling Trinamool Congress claims was caused by “overwork”, is also set to be raised prominently in Parliament.
- Despite the likelihood of heated exchanges, the government has downplayed fears of disruption. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju noted that during the all-party meeting, no party stated they intended to disrupt proceedings.
- Acknowledging potential tensions over SIR, Rijiju remarked, "Some leaders said they might create a ruckus in the House over SIR. We are ready to listen to the Opposition."
- Reiterating the importance of parliamentary procedure, Rijiju added, "Parliament belongs to everyone, to the country. There's a way to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, and there are traditions."