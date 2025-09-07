Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced

PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced

Modi's visit comes after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected flood-affected districts in Punjab and said he would submit a detailed report to the Prime Minister.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on September 9, a senior official said on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s Office has informed the Punjab government that he is likely to tour Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, three of the worst-hit districts.

The visit comes after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected flood-affected districts on Thursday and said he would submit a detailed report to the Prime Minister. On Saturday, top Punjab officials met the Centre’s disaster committee and sought a Rs 14,000-crore relief package.

AAP Minister Cheema Slams Govt

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, meanwhile, criticised the Centre, alleging that the Prime Minister has not responded to the AAP government’s demand for the release of the state’s pending Rs 60,000 crore. He said the state has incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to GST implementation, while Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre’s rural development fund remains unpaid.

Cheema claimed that Union ministers’ visits to Punjab were “photo-ops” and accused the BJP-led government of “failing” the state in a time of crisis. He alleged that despite loss of lives in the floods, no relief package has yet been announced.

“Whenever other states faced floods, the Centre acted within days. It has been 15 days since Punjab was hit, but the Prime Minister has not uttered a word to stand by the people,” Cheema said, adding that the farm sector in 18 districts has suffered extensive damage.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harpal Singh Cheema Punjab Floods NARENDRA MODI PM In Punjab
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russian Attack Sets Fire To Government Building In Kyiv, Destroys Multiple Structures
Russian Attack Sets Fire To Government Building In Kyiv, Destroys Multiple Structures
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
India
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: From Regret to Respect, President Trump Praises PM Modi Amid US-India Tensions | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Mahagathbandhan Finalizes Seat-Sharing Formula in Bihar, Congress to Contest 66 Seats | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget