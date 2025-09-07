Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on September 9, a senior official said on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s Office has informed the Punjab government that he is likely to tour Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, three of the worst-hit districts.

The visit comes after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected flood-affected districts on Thursday and said he would submit a detailed report to the Prime Minister. On Saturday, top Punjab officials met the Centre’s disaster committee and sought a Rs 14,000-crore relief package.

AAP Minister Cheema Slams Govt

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, meanwhile, criticised the Centre, alleging that the Prime Minister has not responded to the AAP government’s demand for the release of the state’s pending Rs 60,000 crore. He said the state has incurred a loss of Rs 50,000 crore due to GST implementation, while Rs 8,000 crore from the Centre’s rural development fund remains unpaid.

Cheema claimed that Union ministers’ visits to Punjab were “photo-ops” and accused the BJP-led government of “failing” the state in a time of crisis. He alleged that despite loss of lives in the floods, no relief package has yet been announced.

“Whenever other states faced floods, the Centre acted within days. It has been 15 days since Punjab was hit, but the Prime Minister has not uttered a word to stand by the people,” Cheema said, adding that the farm sector in 18 districts has suffered extensive damage.