PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in China, first time in seven years, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tiajin. He will also hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also attend the summit.
PM @narendramodi has landed in Tianjin, China for the SCO Summit.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2025
🎥 Watch highlights of 🇮🇳’s previous engagements at the SCO Summit. pic.twitter.com/dTUuSc9MPI
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
