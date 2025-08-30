Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension

PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in China, first time in seven years, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tiajin. He will also hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also attend the summit. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 30 Aug 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
