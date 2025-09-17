Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'Happy Birthday' Message For PM Modi: WATCH

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with a birthday message and photos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The 828-metre modern engineering marvel was illuminated with messages like "service is the resolve" and "India first the inspiration", and "happy birthday" for the Indian premier who turned 75 this year.

Earlier in the day the United Arab Emirates President, Mohamed bin Zayed, also extended birthday greetings to Modi.

"Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people," he posted on X in three languages - Hindi, Arabic, and English.

#WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminated tonight with the images of PM Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. pic.twitter.com/gamw6cRaoq — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

World Leaders Greet Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm wishes from world leaders on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed among those extending greetings.

Born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, Modi turned 75 this year, a milestone marked by both celebration at home and recognition abroad.

President Putin personally called Modi to convey his wishes. “I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr Modi. I congratulated our friend, the Prime Minister of India, on his 75th birthday, on behalf of all of you,” Putin told his cabinet members during a video conference.

A day earlier, former US President Donald Trump also dialled Modi to extend greetings, in what observers see as a potential signal of warming ties after months of strained trade relations. Washington had recently doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, but Trump struck a conciliatory tone, praising Modi’s leadership and thanking him for support in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed Modi as a “good friend,” adding: “You’ve accomplished so much for India in your life, and together we have achieved a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called India “a strong and proud partner,” highlighting the role of the Indian community in strengthening ties between the two nations. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also praised Modi’s leadership in “elevating India’s international stature, nurturing closer ties with Sri Lanka, and supporting the country through challenging times.”