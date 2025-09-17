Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'Happy Birthday' Message For PM Modi: WATCH

Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up With 'Happy Birthday' Message For PM Modi: WATCH

World leaders, including the UAE President, Putin, Netanyahu, and others, extended greetings. Trump also called Modi, signaling potential improvement in US-India relations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 10:57 PM (IST)

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with a birthday message and photos for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The 828-metre modern engineering marvel was illuminated with messages like "service is the resolve" and "India first the inspiration", and "happy birthday" for the Indian premier who turned 75 this year.

Earlier in the day the United Arab Emirates President, Mohamed bin Zayed, also extended birthday greetings to Modi.

"Sincere congratulations to @NarendraModi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people," he posted on X in three languages - Hindi, Arabic, and English.

World Leaders Greet Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm wishes from world leaders on his 75th birthday on Wednesday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed among those extending greetings.

Born on 17 September 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, Modi turned 75 this year, a milestone marked by both celebration at home and recognition abroad.

President Putin personally called Modi to convey his wishes. “I just had a conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Mr Modi. I congratulated our friend, the Prime Minister of India, on his 75th birthday, on behalf of all of you,” Putin told his cabinet members during a video conference.

A day earlier, former US President Donald Trump also dialled Modi to extend greetings, in what observers see as a potential signal of warming ties after months of strained trade relations. Washington had recently doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, but Trump struck a conciliatory tone, praising Modi’s leadership and thanking him for support in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed Modi as a “good friend,” adding: “You’ve accomplished so much for India in your life, and together we have achieved a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called India “a strong and proud partner,” highlighting the role of the Indian community in strengthening ties between the two nations. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also praised Modi’s leadership in “elevating India’s international stature, nurturing closer ties with Sri Lanka, and supporting the country through challenging times.”

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Burj Khalifa PM Modi 75th Birthday
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Explosive Vote Chori Proof’
Rahul Gandhi’s ‘H-Bomb’ Reveal Tomorrow? LoP To Address Presser After He Claimed ‘Vote Chori Proof'
World
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
After Trump, Modi Gets Birthday Call From 'Friend' Putin; Talks Special Ties, Ukraine War
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Leaves For Dubai Stadium, Match With UAE Delayed By 1 Hour
India
‘Go And Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
‘Ask The Deity’: CJI Gavai Faces Backlash For Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget