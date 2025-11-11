Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeNewsIndiaModi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi

Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi

Key outcomes include the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, resumption of work on Punatsangchhu-I, land allocation in Varanasi, and a new immigration post.

By : ANI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thimphu [Bhutan], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Bhutan has yielded several significant outcomes, marked by key inaugurations, major announcements, and the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across energy, health, and development sectors.
 
According to the List of Outcomes released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, PM Modi's two-day visit witnessed the inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, constructed under a bilateral agreement between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan, symbolising the strength of the two nations' energy partnership.
 
An understanding was also reached on the resumption of work on the main dam structure of the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, underscoring continued collaboration in the hydropower sector, it said.
 
Further strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties, land in Varanasi was granted for the construction of a Bhutanese temple, monastery, and guest house.
 
To facilitate connectivity and streamline cross-border movement, a decision was taken to establish an immigration check post in Hatisar across Gelephu in Bhutan.
 
Enhancing Bhutan's development cooperation, a line of credit of Rs 4000 crore was also extended to the country.
 
Three MoUs were exchanged during the visit, reflecting the shared commitment to expand cooperation in key areas.
 
The MoU on co-operation in the field of renewable energy seeks to institutionalise bilateral engagements and promote joint efforts in solar energy, wind energy, biomass, energy storage, green hydrogen, and capacity building.
 
It was signed by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, and Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister for New and Renewable Energy.
 
In the health sector, the MoU on co-operation in the field of health and medicine aims to strengthen collaboration in areas including drugs, diagnostics and devices, maternal health, prevention and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases, traditional medicine, digital health interventions such as telemedicine, and technical collaboration through joint research and capacity building of health professionals.
 
It was signed by Pemba Wangchuk, Secretary, Ministry of Health, and Sandeep Arya, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.
 
The third MoU, between the PEMA Secretariat of Bhutan and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) India, focuses on building institutional linkages to enhance the capacity building of mental health professionals and develop in-country mental health courses for service enhancement and research.
 
It was signed by Dechen Wangmo, Head of the PEMA Secretariat, Bhutan, and Sandeep Arya, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhutan PM Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
'Predictable Tactic': India Slams Pakistan For Blaming New Delhi For Islamabad Blast
India
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
Modi's Bhutan Visit: Hydro Projects, Health Accords, And A Bhutanese Temple In Varanasi
World
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Islamabad Blast; Sharif Blames India, Afghanistan
States
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Rampur: Azam Khan Gets Relief From MP-MLA Court, Acquitted In This Case
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget