WATCH: PM Modi Pauses Speech, Tells Security To Bring Girls’ Placards At Coimbatore Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi experienced a touching moment at the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore on Wednesday when he paused his address to acknowledge two young girls holding placards in the audience. Spotting them from the stage, he asked security personnel to bring the placards to him. “I will take your message very seriously,” he told the students.

The student held a placard that read: “I WILL GRADUATE IN A RANK 2 ECONOMY. I WILL RETIRE IN THE RANK 1 ECONOMY. THANKS TO YOUR VISION.” The gesture added an emotional note to an event otherwise centered on India’s agricultural future.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi urges security personnel to bring him the placards brought by two young girls at the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore.



"...I will take your message very seriously..," he tells the girls.



(Video: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/TCpldYYDpu — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025

PM Modi Inaugrates Natural Farming Summit In Coimbatore

Addressing farmers, scientists and industry leaders, Modi said India was firmly on course to emerge as a global hub for organic and natural farming. Such practices, he said, were not new concepts but deeply embedded in India’s cultural and agricultural traditions. He warned that excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides had weakened soil fertility over the past decades, stressing that a transition towards organic methods and crop diversification was essential for restoring land health and addressing climate-related challenges. “Organic farming is not just an alternative—it is the future,” he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 and the accompanying exhibition, and also released the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. More than Rs 18,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of nine crore farmers across the country, continuing the government’s support for small and marginal farming families.

Fresh off the NDA’s sweeping victory in Bihar, Modi opened his address with a light-hearted remark. Referring to the enthusiastic waving of gamchas by members of the audience, he quipped that it looked as though “Bihar winds” had reached Tamil Nadu ahead of him. His comment drew cheers and reflected the celebratory mood in the venue.

Modi’s presence in Coimbatore also drew large crowds outside the summit venue. Earlier in the day, he held a roadshow from the city airport to the CODISSIA grounds, a stretch of about two kilometres. People lined both sides of the road, showering flowers, waving flags and greeting him as cultural performances added colour to the reception. The Prime Minister waved back to the crowd, acknowledging the warm welcome.

The visit comes as the AIADMK-led NDA prepares to challenge the ruling DMK in next year’s Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and Modi’s outreach is seen as a boost to the alliance’s campaign in the state.