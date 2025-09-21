Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Sunday. The address comes on the eve of Navratri, coinciding with the implementation of revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, which are expected to lower the prices of a wide range of products.

He congratulated people ahead of Navratri and remarked that the festivities will be marked with "GST bachat utsav" in view of GST rate cuts effective Monday.

"From tomorrow, the festival of Navratri is starting. I extend my best wishes to you. From the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, Next-Generation GST reforms will come into effect with sunrise," he remarked.

PM Modi further said, "This Bachat Utsav will benefit everyone in our country—middle-class people, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs."

"Tyohaaro ke iss mausam mein sabka muh meetha hoga. Desh ke har pariwar ki khushiya badhegi... I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and 'Bachat Utsav'. These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development," he added.

Modi has a history of using such national addresses to make major announcements. In 2016, he addressed the nation to declare the demonetisation of currency notes. In 2019, he announced India's successful test of an Anti-Satellite Missile, which placed the country in an elite group of nations. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he addressed the public to provide updates on lockdowns and highlight government measures. In 2021, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, he announced the government's decision to roll back the controversial farm laws.