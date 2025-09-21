Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'GST Bachat Utsav From Tomorrow': PM Modi Begins Address To Nation On Eve Of Navratri, GST Rate Cuts

'GST Bachat Utsav From Tomorrow': PM Modi Begins Address To Nation On Eve Of Navratri, GST Rate Cuts

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation, on the eve of Navratri, coinciding with the implementation of revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 05:10 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Sunday. The address comes on the eve of Navratri, coinciding with the implementation of revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, which are expected to lower the prices of a wide range of products.

He congratulated people ahead of Navratri and remarked that the festivities will be marked with "GST bachat utsav" in view of GST rate cuts effective Monday.

"From tomorrow, the festival of Navratri is starting. I extend my best wishes to you. From the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, Next-Generation GST reforms will come into effect with sunrise," he remarked.

PM Modi further said, "This Bachat Utsav will benefit everyone in our country—middle-class people, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs."

"Tyohaaro ke iss mausam mein sabka muh meetha hoga. Desh ke har pariwar ki khushiya badhegi... I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to millions of families across the country for the Next Generation GST reforms and 'Bachat Utsav'. These reforms will accelerate India's growth story, simplify business, make investment more attractive, and make every state an equal partner in the race for development," he added.

Watch the address LIVE here:

Modi has a history of using such national addresses to make major announcements. In 2016, he addressed the nation to declare the demonetisation of currency notes. In 2019, he announced India's successful test of an Anti-Satellite Missile, which placed the country in an elite group of nations. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he addressed the public to provide updates on lockdowns and highlight government measures. In 2021, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, he announced the government's decision to roll back the controversial farm laws.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi PM Modi Speech Highlights GST Rates PM Modi SPeech GST 2.0 GST Reform 'Narendra Modi'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'GST Bachat Utsav From Tomorrow': PM Modi Begins Address To Nation On Eve Of Navratri, GST Rate Cuts
'GST Bachat Utsav From Tomorrow': PM Modi Begins Address To Nation On Eve Of Navratri, GST Rate Cuts
Cricket
IND vs PAK Live Score: India Confident Of Back-To-Back Triumphs Against Pakistan
IND vs PAK Live Score: India Confident Of Back-To-Back Triumphs Against Pakistan
World
'Over 40,000 US Tech Workers Laid Off, Replaced With H-1B Visa Holders': White House Defends $100K Fee Hike
'Over 40,000 US Tech Workers Laid Off, Replaced With H-1B Visa Holders': White House On $100K Fee Hike
India
Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget