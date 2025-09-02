PM Modi, CM Naidu Greet Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan On 57th Birthday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi, CM Naidu Greet Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan On 57th Birthday

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 57 on Tuesday, with greetings pouring in from fans, party cadres, and political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a post on 'X', the PM said the Jana Sena chief "has won the hearts of countless people and is strengthening the NDA in Andhra Pradesh with his focus on good governance." Modi also wished him "a long and healthy life." Chandrababu Naidu hailed the Jana Sena Party chief as "a friend" and a leader who consistently stands by the common man with social consciousness.

"Birthday greetings to friend and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan," he wrote on 'X', describing him as a man of "sharp words".

The CM further said Kalyan "lives up to his word" and has brought values into politics with "a responsive heart".

He wished him "to prosper for 100 years and scale many victorious peaks," while stressing that Kalyan’s cooperation in the state’s development was "unforgettable".

Kalyan, in turn, thanked Modi for his greetings. "My heartfelt thanks to you, PM Narendra Modi ji, for your good wishes. Your Dharmic spirit and exemplary leadership skills inspire all of us to work towards the integrity and growth of our nation," he posted on 'X'. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 03:13 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan Modi
