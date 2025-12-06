A series of private members’ bills addressing issues ranging from employees’ work-life balance and menstrual benefits to NEET exemptions and the death penalty were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday, bringing diverse social and legal concerns into sharp parliamentary focus.

Private members’ bills can be introduced by any MP from either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha on matters they believe require legislative intervention. While such bills rarely become law and are often withdrawn after the government clarifies its stand, they play a key role in shaping public debate and policy priorities.

Right to Disconnect and Employees’ Welfare

NCP MP Supriya Sule introduced the “Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025”, which proposes the creation of an Employees’ Welfare Authority and seeks to give workers the legal right to switch off from work-related calls and emails beyond official working hours and on holidays. The bill also allows employees to refuse to respond to such communications and addresses related workplace issues.

Menstrual Benefits and Leave for Women

On women’s workplace welfare, Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya tabled the Menstrual Benefits Bill, 2024, aimed at providing facilities and institutional support to women during menstruation. The proposed law seeks to establish a legal framework to ensure specific benefits for female employees during their menstrual period.

LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary also introduced a bill focused on securing paid menstrual leave for working women and female students. The legislation further calls for access to menstrual hygiene facilities and other health-related benefits during menstruation.

NEET Exemption For Tamil Nadu

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved a separate bill seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions. The move comes amid the ongoing standoff between the state and the Centre on the issue. Last month, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court after the President declined to grant assent to a state law providing for an exemption from NEET-based admissions.

Death Penalty And Journalists' Safety

Adding to the legislative push, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi introduced a bill calling for the abolition of the death penalty in India. The demand has resurfaced repeatedly over the years, though successive central governments have maintained that capital punishment is necessary in certain cases as a deterrent. Nearly a decade ago, the Law Commission had recommended that the death penalty be phased out for all crimes except those related to terrorism, observing that it does not offer a stronger deterrent than life imprisonment.

Independent MP Vishaldada Prakashbapu Patil also introduced the Journalist (Prevention of Violence and Protection) Bill, 2024. The bill aims to curb violence against journalists and ensure protection for media persons and their property, along with other related safeguards.

Together, the introduction of these private members’ bills reflects a widening parliamentary engagement with workplace rights, gender-specific welfare, criminal justice reforms and press safety, even as their legislative fate remains uncertain.