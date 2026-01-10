Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Doesn’t He Know Parasakthi Was Cleared?’ TN BJP Chief Hits Back At CM Stalin Over Censor Row

‘Doesn’t He Know Parasakthi Was Cleared?’ TN BJP Chief Hits Back At CM Stalin Over Censor Row

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nagenthran criticized Chief Minister Stalin's claim that the BJP uses the Censor Board as a weapon.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 03:24 PM (IST)

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Jan 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday lashed out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for his “Censor Board a new weapon of BJP government” remark and sought to know if he is aware that 'Parasakthi' film has been granted a certificate ahead of its release on January 10.

The Central Board of Film Certification followed its rules in certifying films and when it has cleared the 'Parasakthi' film, why should the Chief Minister link the certification issues for actor Vijay starrer 'Jana Nayagan' with the Central government, he asked.

“Does he (Stalin) not know that the same censor board has cleared Parasakthi. Whose film is it? How did it get the certification? The CBFC has rules which it follows,” Nagenthran told reporters here when his attention was drawn to the Chief Minister’s post on ‘X’ on Friday, accusing the BJP government at the Centre of employing the censor board as “a new weapon.” Without mentioning Vijay’s film, which has been caught in a row, the Chief Minister said on the social media platform 'X' “CBI, ED, IT, Censor Board has also become a new weapon of the BJP government. Strong condemnations.” Sudha Kongara and Sivakarthikeyan’s film Parasakthi has been granted U/A 16+ certificate by the CBFC. Reacting to it, the film’s official production house, Dawn Pictures, said on ‘X’, “A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide.” Actor-politician Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan directed by H Vinoth, couldn’t be released on January 9, as originally scheduled due to some unexpected legal complications and censor board trouble.

Following the controversy around the film’s certification, its producer Venkat K Narayana (KVN Productions) said, “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans.” On the legal proceedings, he said in a video message that following the hearing on January 6 and 7, the court directed a U/A 16+ certificate to be issued. However, the CBFC immediately challenged this decision and the order to issue the certification was stayed, with an interim stay having been granted. He apologised to all for the delay.

When asked why so many hurdles were posed for 'Jana Nayagan', Nagenthran replied, “The censor board followed rules.” PTI JSP JSP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu BJP Stalin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
World
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
India
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget