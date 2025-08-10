Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited India’s indigenous defence capabilities and the Make in India initiative for the swift success of Operation Sindoor, which he said forced Pakistan to capitulate within hours. Addressing the ‘Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City’ event in Bengaluru, he lauded the youth of Karnataka for their contribution to strengthening the country’s defence and technology sectors.

“I am visiting Bengaluru for the first time since the historic Operation Sindoor. This operation showcased the emergence of a bold and resolute New India. In a decisive move, our armed forces crossed boundaries, executing a deep strike that compelled Pakistan to capitulate. The success of Operation Sindoor was rooted in advanced technology and the strength of the Make in India initiative. The youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka played a significant role in this achievement,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi Urges Making Tech Aatmanirbhar Bharat A Major Priority

Drawing a comparison between the country’s progress and Bengaluru’s growth, PM Modi said the city symbolises New India’s emergence. “We are witnessing Bengaluru emerge as a true symbol of New India’s rise, a city that has proudly placed India on the global IT map. The driving force behind Bengaluru’s remarkable success story is the exceptional talent and ingenuity of its people,” he stated.

He urged the nation to make Tech Aatmanirbhar Bharat (technologically self-reliant India) the next major priority, noting that while Indian tech companies have created software and products for the world, it is now time to focus more on domestic technological needs.

“Indian tech companies have already established a strong global presence by developing software and products for the world. Now, it is time to shift our focus towards addressing the technological needs of our own nation,” he said.

He added, “This journey of a developed India, of a New India, will be completed step-by-step alongside Digital India. Through schemes like the India AI Mission, India is moving towards global AI leadership. The Semiconductor Mission is also picking up speed, and soon India will have its own Made in India chip. Today, India has become a global example of low-cost, high-tech space missions.”

Metro Expansion, Vande Bharat Trains Flagged Off

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro, spanning over 19 km from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra with 16 stations, under the ₹7,160 crore Phase-2 project. With this addition, the city’s operational metro network now extends beyond 96 km.

He also laid the foundation stone for the ₹15,610 crore Phase-3 project, which will cover more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations, linking residential, commercial, industrial, and educational hubs.

At KSR Railway Station, PM Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains — Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. He said the Bengaluru–Belagavi service would boost trade and tourism, while the other routes would enhance connectivity across regions.

“In the past, the Government of India has started schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees for Bengaluru. Today this campaign is getting new momentum,” the Prime Minister remarked.

PM Modi Calls India 'Fastest-Growing Major Economy'

Highlighting the country’s economic trajectory, PM Modi said, “Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the last 11 years, our economy has risen from 10th place to the top five. We are now moving rapidly towards becoming one of the top three economies. How did we achieve this speed? We got it from the spirit of Reform, Perform and Transform. We achieved this speed from good intentions and honest efforts.”

He further noted that India’s development has spanned land, sea, and air, with the number of operational airports rising from 74 in 2014 to over 160, and national waterways increasing from three to 30 in the same period.