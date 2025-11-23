Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Owaisi Signals Support for Nitish Government, But Only On One Condition

Owaisi says AIMIM may support Nitish Kumar if Bihar’s neglected Seemanchal region gets justice, urging development beyond Patna while outlining strict accountability for his MLAs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said he is willing to support the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, but made it clear that such cooperation depends on one condition: long-neglected Seemanchal must finally get its due share of development.

Speaking at a public gathering in Amour, Owaisi, whose party secured five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, stressed that progress should not remain confined to Patna and Rajgir. He argued that the state’s growth story means little if entire regions continue to be overlooked.

‘We Are Ready to Support, But Seemanchal Needs Justice’

“We are ready to extend our support to Nitish Kumar’s government, but the Seemanchal region must get justice,” Owaisi told the crowd.
He questioned how long Bihar’s political and administrative focus would continue to revolve around Patna and Rajgir while Seemanchal battles unresolved issues.

“For how long will everything be centred around Patna and Rajgir? Seemanchal continues to suffer from river erosion, large-scale migration and rampant corruption. The government must address these issues,” he said.

Why Seemanchal Remains a Key Political Battleground

Seemanchal, located in Bihar’s northeastern belt, is home to a sizeable Muslim population and remains among the state’s most underdeveloped regions. Despite this, the NDA swept 14 out of 24 constituencies in the area in the latest election.

Even with the NDA’s strong showing statewide, Owaisi’s AIMIM managed to retain its influence in the region, winning five seats — the same tally it achieved in 2020.

Owaisi Outlines Expectations for AIMIM MLAs

The AIMIM chief also announced a more structured monitoring plan for his newly elected legislators.
“Our five MLAs will sit in their respective constituency offices twice a week and send me photos with their live WhatsApp location. It will show exactly where they are,” Owaisi said.

He added that he hopes to roll out this system within six months and intends to visit the region himself during the same period.

Advice for the Opposition After Bihar Poll Setback

After the election results, Owaisi shared a pointed message for the opposition, particularly in the wake of its poor performance. “I am grateful to the people of Bihar. Especially, I have been saying from the beginning that RJD would not be able to stop BJP. You can check my speeches. I had said that,” he remarked.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
