Over 650 law students to train in courts under programme launched by DUSU

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI): More than 650 law students from the University of Delhi will receive practical training in courts across the national capital under the fifth edition of the Dr B R Ambedkar Law Internship programme.

It was launched by the ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union, in collaboration with Adhivakta Parishad Delhi Prant, on Monday.

According to the organisers, the programme received 964 applications from students of the Faculty of Law, of whom over 657 were selected through an interview process.

The internship, scheduled to begin on July 1, will provide selected students with an opportunity to work under the guidance of senior advocates and legal experts while gaining exposure to proceedings in the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court and various district courts.

The organisers said the internship seeks to familiarise aspiring legal professionals with judicial processes, court functioning, legal drafting and advocacy skills, while also offering opportunities to interact with experienced members of the legal fraternity.

DUSU Secretary Kunal Chaudhary said the initiative aims to equip students with practical legal knowledge and strengthen the foundation of their professional careers.

He said the programme would encourage young law students to contribute meaningfully to the justice delivery system while reinforcing constitutional values.

State president of Adhivakta Parishad Delhi Prant, Sanjay Poddar, said the internship was not merely a training programme but a platform for students to closely understand the judicial system.

He said the organisation remains committed to mentoring young law students through practical exposure and skill development, expressing confidence that the programme would contribute to producing competent legal professionals in the future. PTI AHD PRK

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