Outsourcing system should be efficient, transparent and accountable: UP CM

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in the outsourcing system so that the interests of employees are protected and departments also receive well-organised human resources.

He directed them to further strengthen the role of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation (UPCOS) to make the appointment process, service conditions and remuneration system of outsourced personnel more transparent, organised and uniform.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of UPCOS chaired by Adityanath, who directed officials to make the outsourcing system technology-based, accountable and employee-friendly, according to an official statement.

The government said UPCOS was established to bring uniformity and transparency in the appointment procedures, service conditions and honorarium system of outsourced employees working in various departments.

"It is essential to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in the outsourcing system so that the interests of employees are protected and departments also receive well-organised human resources," Adityanath said.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of an integrated online portal for outsourced personnel and directed officials to complete its development within the stipulated timeframe.

He said appointment, verification and monitoring processes should be centrally managed through the portal to make the system simpler and more effective.

The meeting also discussed the empanelment process of outsourcing agencies.

Adityanath directed that the standards and procedures for selection and functioning of agencies should be clearly defined and made transparent.

He said the proposed system should be finalised at the earliest so that all government departments can have a uniform outsourcing mechanism. PTI KIS PRK

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