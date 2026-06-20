Uddhav Sena Issues Show-Cause Notice To 6 Rebel MPs, Seeks Reply Within 24 Hours

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HomeNewsIndiaUddhav Sena Issues Show-Cause Notice To 6 Rebel MPs Amid Split Buzz, Seeks Reply Within 24 Hours

Uddhav Sena Issues Show-Cause Notice To 6 Rebel MPs Amid Split Buzz, Seeks Reply Within 24 Hours

Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued show-cause notices to six rebel MPs amid growing speculation over 'Operation Tiger' and a possible split.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) issued notices to absent Lok Sabha MPs.
  • Notices warned absent MPs of anti-defection law consequences.
  • Their absence fuels fresh split speculation within the party.
  • Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign amid deepening party crisis.

The crisis within Shiv Sena (UBT) deepened on Saturday after the party issued show-cause notices to rebel Lok Sabha MPs who failed to attend a crucial parliamentary meeting despite being directed to do so through a party whip.

Party Chief Secretary Anil Desai has sought explanations from the MPs within 24 hours, warning them of consequences under the anti-defection law if they fail to provide a satisfactory response.

MPs Asked To Explain Absence

In the notice, Desai said the MPs remained absent from the party's Lok Sabha members' meeting held on June 18 despite being informed in advance and receiving a formal whip.

"You have neither attended the meeting nor informed party parliamentary leader Arvind Sawant or me about the reasons for your absence. The party has taken this matter seriously and considers it a violation of party directives," the notice stated.

The MPs have been directed to explain their conduct within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

ALSO READ: 'Operation Tiger' Photo Surfaces, Shows Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Meeting At Five-Star Hotel

Warning Over Anti-Defection Law

The notice further warned that if no satisfactory explanation is received within the stipulated period, the party may treat the MPs' actions as a voluntary departure from Shiv Sena (UBT).

Desai also reminded the lawmakers of the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly known as the anti-defection law, stating that they would be personally responsible for any consequences arising from their actions.

Rebellion Fuels 'Operation Tiger' Buzz

The notices come amid mounting speculation about a fresh split within Shiv Sena (UBT), with six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs remaining absent from the parliamentary meeting.

The rebellion has triggered political chatter over a possible realignment of leaders and renewed discussions around the so-called 'Operation Tiger', a term being used for the reported attempts to engineer defections within the party.

ALSO READ: 'Bring Thali-Chammach': CJP's Delhi Protest Takes Dig At PM Modi's Covid-Era Call

Uddhav Thackeray Offers To Step Down

Amid the escalating crisis, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal on the party's foundation day, saying he was prepared to step down as party president if workers and leaders no longer had faith in his leadership.

Thackeray said he had led the party for over a decade and remained committed despite repeated challenges and attacks. However, he added that he would not cling to the post if the party believed someone else should lead the organisation.

The latest developments mark the most serious challenge to Thackeray's leadership since the 2022 rebellion led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which split the original Shiv Sena and reshaped the state's political landscape.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shiv Sena (UBT) issue notices to some Lok Sabha MPs?

They failed to attend a crucial parliamentary meeting on June 18 despite being directed by a party whip. Explanations were sought within 24 hours.

What are the potential consequences for the MPs who received notices?

They could face action under the anti-defection law if they don't provide a satisfactory explanation. Their actions might be treated as a voluntary departure from the party.

How did Uddhav Thackeray respond to the escalating crisis?

He made an emotional appeal on foundation day, offering to step down as party president. He stated he wouldn't cling to the post if the party felt someone else should lead.

Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uddhav Thackeray MAHARASHTRA NEWS Operation Tiger
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