'Operation Tiger' Photo Surfaces, Shows Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Meeting At Five-Star Hotel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Photograph fuels speculation about Shiv Sena (UBT) internal rebellion.

Six UBT MPs skipped meeting, suggesting alignment with Shinde.

Eknath Shinde's

A photograph purportedly linked to the ongoing 'Operation Tiger' political developments has surfaced, adding fuel to speculation about a possible rebellion within the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The image shows Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Yavatmal MP Sanjay Deshmukh and North East Mumbai MP Sanjay Dina Patil sitting together for a meeting at a five-star hotel. Social media users have widely shared the picture, claiming it captures a key meeting of rebel leaders associated with the alleged operation.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the purpose of the gathering, the timing of the photograph has intensified discussions over the future of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Split Rumours Gain Momentum

The viral image comes amid growing speculation of another split within Shiv Sena (UBT), informally dubbed "Operation Tiger" by political observers and party insiders.

The buzz gained momentum after six of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs skipped a parliamentary meeting called by the leadership in New Delhi. The absentees included Nagesh Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure.

Their absence triggered speculation that a section of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could be preparing to align with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NDA.

ALSO READ: 'This Is Just The Trailer’: Eknath Shinde Signals Bigger 2.0 Political Turbulence For Uddhav Camp

Shinde's 'Trailer' Remark Adds To Buzz

Speaking at the Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day event on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made remarks that further fuelled speculation.

"Everyone is looking toward us, wondering what Eknath Shinde will say and who will come onto the stage. This is just the trailer; the full picture is yet to come," he said while attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Although Shinde did not directly refer to Operation Tiger, his comments were interpreted by many as a hint at possible political developments involving opposition lawmakers.

ALSO READ: After Uddhav Sena Shock, Is Sharad Pawar's Party Next? NCP (SP) Responds

Political Uncertainty Continues

The latest developments come against the backdrop of the 2022 Shiv Sena split, when Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and eventually secured recognition for his faction as the official Shiv Sena.

With the viral hotel photograph now making the rounds online, attention remains focused on whether the rebel MPs will formally break ranks or continue negotiations within the party. For now, the image has become the most talked-about visual linked to the alleged "Operation Tiger" campaign.