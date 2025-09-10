Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOperation Sindoor: Systems That Foiled Pak Attacks To Be Showcased To PM Modi At Kolkata Defence Meet

Operation Sindoor: Systems That Foiled Pak Attacks To Be Showcased To PM Modi At Kolkata Defence Meet

Prime Minister Modi will witness a showcase of indigenous air defense systems, including Akash missiles and Rohini radar, in Kolkata during the Combined Commanders' Conference (September 15-17).

By : ANI | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): After the defence forces used them successfully to thwart aerial attacks from Pakistan in May this year, different types of air defence systems and radars including the indigenous Akash air defence missiles and Rohini radar would be showcased to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata during the three day Combined Commanders' Conference to be held from September 15-17.

The three-day conference would include air defence systems from the three defence forces, including those that took out Pakistani missiles, aircraft, and drones during Operation Sindoor, defence officials told ANI.

The systems to be displayed at the Fort Williams headquarters of the Eastern Army Command would showcase the indigenous capabilities of the defence forces.

India has been developing a host of new air defence systems in the recent past and is currently working on a long-range surface-to-air missile system under Project Kusha, one with tactical systems like the QRSAM and Akash NG.

The Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) theme for this year is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future'.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on September 15.

The CCC 2025 will focus on Reforms, Transformation & Change and Operational Preparedness. Together, these reflect the Armed Forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness.

The deliberations will seek to strengthen further the Armed Forces, which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex Geo-Strategic landscape. Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the Armed Forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level.

The CCC is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Combined Commanders Conference Kolkata Pakistan Ccc NARENDRA MODI Operation Sindoor
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Tipped As Caretaker PM Amid Political Crisis
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Tipped As Caretaker PM Amid Political Crisis
India
Pan-India Voter SIR Likely From October, Says Report As Election Commission Meets State Officials On Rollout
Pan-India Voter SIR Likely From October, Says Report As ECI Meets State Officials On Rollout
Cricket
India Playing XI vs UAE: India Win Toss, Elect To Field First
India Playing XI vs UAE: India Win Toss, Elect To Field First
World
France Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest
Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As Prime Minister As France Erupts In 'Block Everything' Protests
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget