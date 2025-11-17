42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia

As many as 42 Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad are feared dead in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. A bus carrying the pilgrims from Mecca to Medina collided with a tanker, causing the casualties.

Following the incident, Consulate General of India, Jeddah tweeted: "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah."

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he had contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the information of the passengers with the Riyadh Embassy. He also said that he spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, ​​who told him that they are gathering information from local authorities regarding the accident and would update him soon.

"Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and he assured me that they are gathering information about the matter. I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary," Owaisi said.

He further requested the government to bring back the bodies of the Indian pilgrims and ensure treatment to the injured.

"I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment," he added.

Telangana CM Expresses Grief

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad. He also ordered the CS and DGP to find out the full details about the accident.

According to the Telangana CMO, CM Reddy asked how many people lived in Telangana and advised them to speak with officials from the Central Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy.

"He ordered that, if necessary, they should immediately enter the field to provide appropriate relief efforts. With the CM's orders, CS Ramakrishna Rao alerted the Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, who is in Delhi. He ordered to collect details on how many people belonging to our state are in the accident and provide them immediately. A control room was set up in the Secretariat," a statement by Telangana CMO noted.