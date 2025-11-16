NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory

The process to form a new NDA government in Bihar is underway following the alliance’s strong performance in the state assembly elections. The first round of discussions between the BJP and JD(U) on government formation has been completed, with a proposed formula of one ministerial berth for every six MLAs under consideration.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha is expected to return to Patna on Sundayafter consulting BJP’s central leadership in Delhi. He will meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to advance preparations for both the JD(U) legislature party meeting and the wider NDA meeting.

According to JD(U) sources, the legislature party meeting may take place on Monday.

The NDA aims to finalise its leader by November 18. The BJP will also hold talks with other allies on their roles in the new government.

Allies to Meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will reach Delhi today from Gaya to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders. Upendra Kushwaha has already left for Delhi and will meet Shah as well. LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is also travelling to Delhi on Sunday to participate in discussions with HAM and RLM regarding government formation.

NDA Seat Tally in Bihar Election

The NDA secured a decisive victory with 202 seats in the Bihar assembly polls. The BJP won 89 seats, making it the largest party, while the JD(U) followed with 85 seats. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM secured 5, and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM claimed 4. The Mahagathbandhan alliance was limited to just 35 seats.