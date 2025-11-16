Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi

Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi

Following a decisive victory in Bihar, the NDA is finalising government formation plans. PM Modi held a strategy meeting with key BJP leaders, while preparations for a swearing-in ceremony accelerate.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
The NDA has intensified consultations on forming the next government in Bihar after securing a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a key strategy meeting at his residence in Delhi on Sunday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda to finalise plans for the new administration. The discussions lasted nearly three and a half hours, sources said.

NDA Allies Meet in Delhi 

Following the high-level meeting, preparations for a swearing-in ceremony in Patna have visibly picked up pace. Reports indicate that Gandhi Maidan has been sealed from 17 to 20 November, with public entry restricted during the period.

The NDA — comprising the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) — won 202 of 243 seats, marking a strong return to power. Nitish Kumar is expected to take oath as chief minister once again.

Ahead of the crucial discussions, HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi arrived in Delhi and met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He credited Nitish Kumar’s candidature and women voters for the alliance’s big win.

“We were sure we would cross 200 seats… I will never ask for anything for my party. Preparations to form the government are underway,” Manjhi said.

He added that the current cabinet is expected to hold its final meeting on Monday, after which Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor to pave the way for a new government.

Kushwaha, Chirag Meeting Next

Other NDA allies, including Upendra Kushwaha and Chirag Paswan, are also expected to meet the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi as power-sharing talks continue.

Nitish Kumar, set to assume office for the 10th time, has called a cabinet meeting at 11:30 am on Monday. Once the Council of Ministers is formally dissolved, the process for the formation of the new Bihar government will officially begin.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
