PM Modi Changes X Display Picture As Operation Sindoor Completes One Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi marks Operation Sindoor's first anniversary on X.

Ministers and military chiefs update profiles, honoring operation.

Modi praises armed forces for precision strikes against terror.

IAF revisits Operation Sindoor, justice served after Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday changed the display picture of his X account to mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation launched against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The new display image features a black background with the words “Operation Sindoor” alongside the Indian national flag, symbolising the anniversary of the operation that began on May 7, 2025.

Top Ministers, Military Chiefs Join Tribute

Several senior Union ministers also updated their profile pictures on X in solidarity. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal adopted similar display images.

Chiefs of all three armed forces, the Army, Navy and Air Force, also changed their profile pictures to commemorate the occasion.









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PM Modi Praises Armed Forces

Marking the anniversary, Modi shared a message praising the armed forces for carrying out precision strikes during the operation.

“They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Reaffirming India’s stance against terrorism, he added: “We remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.”

IAF Recalls Military Operation

The Indian Air Force also marked the anniversary by posting a video revisiting the operation and the subsequent military escalation with Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor, Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory, Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing,” the IAF said in a post on X.

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Operation Launched After Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor was launched days after 26 civilians were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Shortly after midnight on May 7, 2025, the Indian Army announced the start of the operation targeting terror camps across the border.

According to official accounts, more than 100 terrorists were killed during the strikes. The operation targeted nine terror camps, including Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp in Muzaffarabad, along with Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

The operation later escalated into a wider military confrontation after Pakistani forces targeted Indian Army bases. India subsequently carried out retaliatory action that reportedly caused significant damage to key Pakistani military installations.