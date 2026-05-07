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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Changes X Display Picture As Operation Sindoor Completes One Year

PM Modi Changes X Display Picture As Operation Sindoor Completes One Year

Several Union ministers and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force also updated their profile images in tribute. Modi praised the armed forces for their precision strikes and reiterated India’s commitment to fighting terrorism.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 May 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi marks Operation Sindoor's first anniversary on X.
  • Ministers and military chiefs update profiles, honoring operation.
  • Modi praises armed forces for precision strikes against terror.
  • IAF revisits Operation Sindoor, justice served after Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday changed the display picture of his X account to mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India’s military operation launched against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The new display image features a black background with the words “Operation Sindoor” alongside the Indian national flag, symbolising the anniversary of the operation that began on May 7, 2025.

Top Ministers, Military Chiefs Join Tribute

Several senior Union ministers also updated their profile pictures on X in solidarity. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal adopted similar display images.

Chiefs of all three armed forces, the Army, Navy and Air Force, also changed their profile pictures to commemorate the occasion.


PM Modi Changes X Display Picture As Operation Sindoor Completes One Year


PM Modi Changes X Display Picture As Operation Sindoor Completes One Year

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PM Modi Praises Armed Forces

Marking the anniversary, Modi shared a message praising the armed forces for carrying out precision strikes during the operation.

“They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour. Operation Sindoor reflected India’s firm response against terrorism and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Reaffirming India’s stance against terrorism, he added: “We remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem.”

IAF Recalls Military Operation

The Indian Air Force also marked the anniversary by posting a video revisiting the operation and the subsequent military escalation with Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor, Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory, Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing-India forgives nothing,” the IAF said in a post on X.

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Operation Launched After Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor was launched days after 26 civilians were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Shortly after midnight on May 7, 2025, the Indian Army announced the start of the operation targeting terror camps across the border.

According to official accounts, more than 100 terrorists were killed during the strikes. The operation targeted nine terror camps, including Sawai Nala Camp and Syedna Belal Camp in Muzaffarabad, along with Gulpur Camp, Abbas Camp, Barnala Camp, Sarjal Camp, Mehmoona Joya Camp, Markaz Taiba and Markaz Subhan in Bahawalpur.

The operation later escalated into a wider military confrontation after Pakistani forces targeted Indian Army bases. India subsequently carried out retaliatory action that reportedly caused significant damage to key Pakistani military installations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Modi change his X display picture?

Prime Minister Modi changed his X display picture to mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India's military operation against terror infrastructure.

What was the reason for launching Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terror camps across the border.

What was the outcome of Operation Sindoor?

According to official accounts, over 100 terrorists were killed during the strikes targeting nine terror camps. The operation also led to a wider military confrontation.

Who else marked the anniversary of Operation Sindoor?

Several senior Union ministers, including S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Piyush Goyal, as well as the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, updated their profile pictures on X.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Pahalgam Terror Attack Operation Sindoor
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