Vijay's Oath Ceremony Not Today? TVK Yet To Stake Claim As Governor Not Convinced: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Governor unconvinced by TVK's numbers to form government.

TVK claims support, needs more MLAs for majority.

Governor dissolves Assembly, leaves for Kerala.

AIADMK firmly rejects supporting Vijay's government.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will not be sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Thursday after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reportedly remained unconvinced that the party currently has the numbers required to form a stable government.

The development comes despite Vijay staking a claim to form the government and securing support from the Congress. According to NDTV, TVK may need another one or two days to gather enough backing to cross the majority mark in the Assembly.

Governor Dissolves Assembly, Leaves For Kerala

Governor has dissolved the Assembly and later left for Kerala, where he also holds an additional charge as governor.

On Wednesday, Vijay met Arlekar and formally staked a claim to form the next government. TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna is also expected to meet the Governor along with the party’s legal team.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats. However, the party still remains short of the 118-seat majority mark required to form the government.

With Congress extending support through its five MLAs, the tally rose to 112, though one of Vijay’s two seats is excluded from the effective count, leaving the party still short by six seats.

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Allies Yet To Take Final Call

Attention is now focused on smaller parties and independents whose support could prove crucial for Vijay’s bid to take power.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which secured two seats, was expected to hold discussions in Chennai on Wednesday regarding support to TVK. However, the meeting was postponed to Friday after the Left parties sought more time before making a decision.

The CPI and CPI(M), which won two seats each, are expected to announce their stand by May 8.

The final seat tally saw the DMK win 59 seats, AIADMK 47, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, CPI(M) 2, while BJP, DMDK and AMMK secured one seat each.

AIADMK Firmly Rejects Support Rumours

Speculation had intensified over a possible TVK-AIADMK arrangement, especially amid reports that several AIADMK MLAs were open to supporting Vijay’s government.

However, the AIADMK has categorically dismissed any possibility of backing TVK.

AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy rejected media reports suggesting an understanding between the two parties. Speaking after meeting party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Chennai residence, Munusamy said the reports were “completely false”.

“We will not support Vijay under any circumstances,” he said, dealing a significant blow to TVK’s efforts to secure a majority.

Even if TVK manages to secure additional support, Vijay will still need to prove his majority on the floor of the House.

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