Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation

Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed on Saturday morning that six Pakistani aircraft were successfully shot down during Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The downed fleet included five fighter jets and a high-value Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS) aircraft, commonly known as the “big bird” for its advanced surveillance role.

He said, "These are the before and after images of the damage we caused (at Bahawalpur - JeM HQ)... There's hardly any collateral here... The adjacent buildings are fairly intact... Not only did we have satellite pictures, but also from local media, through which we could get inside pictures..."

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Showing before and after images of the attack on Muridke-LeT HQ during Operation Sindoor, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "... This is their senior leadership's residential area. These were their office building where they… pic.twitter.com/uVJ7PorxzT — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

IAF Chief On Operation Sindoor

During the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture at the HAL Management Academy Auditorium, the Air Chief Marshal described Operation Sindoor as using long-range, precise weaponry, with special care taken to minimise civilian casualties.

The IAF Chief recalled the tragic Pahalgam incident, where many lives were lost, emphasizing the nation’s need for a decisive response. Although diplomatic efforts were underway and reported in the media, it was clear that a strong and fitting reply was necessary. According to him, the response extended beyond just attacking launchpads; the focus was also on challenging the terror leadership directly.

After coordination among multiple agencies, a decision was made to target nine specific locations, including two terror headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke. The operation involved eight agencies and all three branches of the armed forces, with detailed planning behind every move, he said, as quoted by ANI.