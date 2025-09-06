Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday underlined that the conflict with Pakistan triggered by Operation Sindoor did not end with the May 10 ceasefire. Speaking at the launch of the book Operation Sindoor: Before and Beyond in New Delhi, he stressed that crucial decisions and actions continued well beyond the declared halt in hostilities.

General Dwivedi said that people might be thinking the war had ended on May 10, but it had actually continued for a long time since many decisions still had to be taken, and beyond that, it would be difficult for him to share further details, as per a report on Hindustan Times.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The Indian Army retaliated with strikes across the border, drawing Pakistani responses in the form of missile and drone attacks targeting Indian bases. Most of these were neutralized by Indian defences, while India carried out precision strikes on Pakistani airbases and radar systems, leading to intense exchanges of artillery fire along the Line of Control.

Praising the Army’s performance, General Dwivedi said the force functioned like a “rhythmic wave,” with seamless coordination and clarity in execution, reported India Today. He added that the discussions leading up to the operation involved detailed deliberations on what a “calibrated response” should look like, and that veterans were consulted for strategic advice in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said, as per PTI, "It is too early to comment on the effect of Operation Sindoor on the LoC situation as it has not been that long since it ended. Has state-sponsored terrorism ended? I don't think so because infiltration attempts are still happening on LoC. And we all know how many terrorists have been killed and how many of them have escaped."