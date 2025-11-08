Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara

Security forces on Saturday successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, neutralising two terrorists in the process. The ongoing joint operation, codenamed “Operation Pimple,” was launched in the Keran sector after specific intelligence inputs about suspected militant movement near the LoC.

According to the Army’s White Chinar Corps, alert troops detected suspicious activity on 7 November and immediately challenged the infiltrators. “In response, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire,” the Army said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Contact was established, and the terrorists were trapped.”

In an update on Sunday, the Army confirmed that two terrorists have been neutralised in the operation. Security forces are currently conducting a thorough search of the area to ensure no other militants remain hidden.

Update : OP PIMPLE, Keran, Kupwara



Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation.



Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation.

Search of the area in progress.

The operation highlights the Army’s heightened vigilance along the LoC, particularly as winter approaches, a period often used by infiltrators to cross the border under challenging weather conditions.

Encounter in Kishtwar Follows Kupwara Operation

Just two days earlier, another fierce encounter broke out in the remote Chhatru area of Kishtwar district, after security forces received credible information about the presence of terrorists in the region.

The operation, launched in the early hours of Wednesday, involved joint teams of the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. “Alert troops of the White Knight Corps, in coordination with J&K Police, established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. Fire has been exchanged, and the operation is currently in progress,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

Sources believe that two to three terrorists are hiding in the area. The group has reportedly been active in Kishtwar for several months, prompting security forces to closely monitor their movements.

Situated in the higher reaches of the district, the Chhatru area has witnessed intermittent militant activity over the past year. Security forces have since intensified counter-terror operations to root out remaining militant pockets in the region.