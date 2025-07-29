Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOperation Mahadev: Army Confirms Identity Of 3 Slain Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Attack — Details

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah also told the Lok Sabha that the three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev were directly involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 08:14 PM (IST)

The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that the three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev on Monday were directly involved in orchestrating the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The identities of the terrorists have also been confirmed by the Army.

Providing an update on Operation Mahadev, which was launched Army's elite para commandos on Monday, the Chinar Corps of the Army stated in a post on X: "Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, involved in orchestrating the dastardly Pahalgam attack, were neutralised in a joint, coordinated and protracted operation by the Army, J&K Police and CRPF on 28 July."

The three terrorists who were gunned down have been identified as Suleman Shah alias Faisal Jaat, Hamza Afgani, and Jibran Bhai. Jibran was also allegedly involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack last year.

The security forces also recovered two AK Series Rifles, one M4 Rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores from the encounter site at Mulnar in Harwan area near Dachigam National Park.

"The mission marks a critical step in restoring security in Kashmir and commitment of IA towards establishing peace and development," the Army statement read, adding that the operation continues. 

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah also said in the Lok Sabha that the three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev were directly involved in the Pahalgam attack. 

“Yesterday, the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police neutralised three terrorists — Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran. Suleiman was a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks. Multiple pieces of evidence support his involvement,” Shah said, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor.

“I want to inform the House that the terrorists who killed our citizens in Baisaran Valley have now been eliminated,” Shah added.

 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
