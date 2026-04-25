One killed, five injured as speeding car hits e-rickshaw in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): One person was killed and five people were injured when a speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw in northwest Delhi's Model Town area on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place near a hospital on Ring Road around 6 pm. A PCR call was received regarding the accident, following which local police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry, they said.

According to preliminary findings, the speeding car collided with the e-rickshaw, causing it to overturn.

"The impact left the e-rickshaw driver and multiple passengers seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to Vinayak Hospital by the driver of the car, identified as Dr Sidharth, a resident of Rohini and a senior resident (radiologist) at GB Pant Hospital," police said in a statement.

During treatment, the e-rickshaw driver, Nagender Chaurasia (33), succumbed to injuries, it said.

Police said Chaurasia was a native of Patna, Bihar, and was living in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Mukundpur. He is survived by his wife and three children, and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

"The injured passengers, including women and children, were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable," the statement said.

The offending vehicle has been seized and the accused driver has been taken into custody. His medical examination is being conducted to rule out intoxication, it said.

Family members of the deceased have demanded strict legal action against the car driver, alleging negligence and reckless driving. PTI BM DIV DIV

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