Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; IMD Predicts Rainfall In Odisha For Next Two Days

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) The IMD on Tuesday said a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression in the next 36 hours, which could trigger rainfall in Odisha.

The weather office issued a 'yellow' warning (be aware) for several districts of Odisha for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Under the influence of Monday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over the sea, a low-pressure system has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday," the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

The system is likely to "intensify into a depression over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours", it said, adding that Odisha could experience light-to-moderate rainfall under its impact.

“Thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, is likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri till 8.30 am on Wednesday,” the IMD added. PTI AAM BDC

