BJP Factional Rift Surfaces As Kerala, Chhattisgarh Units Spar Over Nuns' Arrest

The arrest of two Catholic nuns from Kerala and a tribal man at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 has sparked a political storm, exposing internal rifts within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and triggering widespread protests from Christian groups nationwide.

The trio was taken into custody following a complaint by a Bajrang Dal functionary, who alleged that the nuns were involved in the trafficking and forced conversion of three tribal girls.

Chattisgarh BJP Stands Firm

The Chhattisgarh BJP claimed the arrests were based on actionable tipoff pointing to inducement and religious coercion.

However, the incident has led to a clear divergence in political strategy between the BJP units in Chhattisgarh and Kerala. While the Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has stood firm on the legality and necessity of the arrests, the Kerala BJP has taken a more conciliatory approach, mindful of the state's sizable Christian population ahead of upcoming elections.

Nuns' Arrest: Kerala BJP In Defence Mode

On August 1, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that the Chhattisgarh government would not oppose the nuns' bail applications. He described the incident as a “misunderstanding” and expressed confidence that the nuns, identified as Sisters Vandana Francis and Preeti, would soon be granted bail. His comments followed a meeting with Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur, who also heads the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI).

Chandrasekhar emphasized that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured intervention to ensure a fair resolution. "It is a judicial process. Let it happen. I only want to say that don't politicise the issue. We are not seeing it as politics. We are only trying to help the people. This was a misunderstanding," he contended, as per a report on PTI.

Amid intensifying pressure from Church leaders and Christian organizations in Kerala, BJP state leaders have continued outreach efforts to contain political fallout. A message shared on the party’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle reiterated their commitment to justice, with former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan vouching for the integrity of the detained nuns.

In a further gesture of reconciliation, BJP Kerala general secretary Anoop Antony traveled to Chhattisgarh and met with Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma to discuss the matter.