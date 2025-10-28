Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'November Revolution Certain': Karnataka BJP Alleges Congress Using State As ATM For Polls

‘November Revolution Certain’: Karnataka BJP Alleges Congress Using State As ATM For Polls

Karnataka opposition leader R Ashoka (BJP) claims a "November revolution" will replace the current Chief Minister, alleging a power-sharing agreement within the Congress.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Monday asserted that the "November revolution", as predicted by his party, is certain and the change of Chief Minister in the state is definite.

The BJP leader also claimed that Karnataka was being used as an 'ATM' by the ruling Congress to fund the party in Bihar and Tamil Nadu (2026) polls . Whoever among Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivkumar ensures "payment" for the party, will be made the "settlement" with the CM post.

There have been speculations about the CM change in the state, when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".

"Legislature party elects the CM for five years. If the CM is now saying he will continue if the high command decides, it means that there is an agreement. There is agreement for settlement, payment," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "what BJP has been saying as the opposition party is true -- November revolution is certain, change is definite." The LoP was reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement on Monday that he would continue in office for the full five year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision.

Asked for clarity about his comments indicating some settlement and payment, Ashoka said Siddaramamaiah and Shivakumar were in the race for CM post, and whoever among them ensures payment, will get the settlement with CM post.

"Karnataka is an ATM (for Congress) whether it is Bihar or Tamil Nadu polls, people of the state should understand it. Why are taxes being hiked? Why is the tunnel road project being taken up now (in Bengaluru) when the Bihar election is there and the Tamil Nadu election is approaching? It is the scheme (to fund Congress) in both states' elections," he alleged.

There has been speculation within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing alleged power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. PTI KSU SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka BJP CONGRESS
Read more
