Noida Dowry Death: UP Women’s Commission Promises Toughest Action

Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav has vowed the strictest possible action in the shocking Greater Noida dowry murder case, where a woman was brutally assaulted and set ablaze by her in-laws.

"I assure severe action against this heinous crime where a woman was brutally attacked... Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives for maximum punishment, respecting the victim's father's demand for the death penalty... The perpetrator has been caught, which is a positive step," Yadav told ANI.

Incident captured on video

The victim, identified as Nikki, was attacked on Thursday night in Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits. Disturbing videos from the crime scene have gone viral—one showing Nikki being dragged out of her home by her hair, another capturing her limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

Her six-year-old son, who witnessed the horrifying assault, described the ordeal, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di.”

Sister blames dowry harassment

Kanchan, Nikki’s elder sister who is also married into the same family, alleged that the attack stemmed from dowry demands.

“We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding Rs 36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister. They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well,” Kanchan said through tears, holding Nikki’s son in her arms.

She further claimed that the in-laws wanted Nikki gone so that her husband, Vipin, could remarry.

Also read: Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody

Police action

Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed that Nikki was first taken to Fortis Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“The family performed the last rites of the woman. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's sister, a case was registered against the victim's husband and his family at Kasna Police Station,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Vipin has since been arrested, while police teams continue their search for the remaining accused.

Nikki, married to Vipin since 2016, leaves behind a young son.