Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody

Police fired shots at Vipin Bhati, who is accused of setting her wife Nikki ablaze over dowry demands, in Greater Noida. The man reportedly tried to run away from custody when police shot at his legs.

On being asked about his role in Nikki's murder, Vipin denied the claims and said she died by suicide. "I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common," said Vipin, who was injured after being shot at by the police.

Nikki's Father And Sister Reveal How She Was Tortured

Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who witnessed the crime, accused her husband and her in-laws of years of abuse and harassment. Nikki's father demanded that the accused be hanged as he told the press what happened in her last moments.

"My elder daughter called me up to inform what had happened. We reached the hospital. These people had set her on fire and fled. Their neighbours took her to Fortis Hospital. When we reached she had 70% burns. They referred us to Safdarjung Hospital, citing their inability to treat her. We booked an ambulance and took her to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was pronounced dead," he said.

The devastated father said Nikki's in-laws kept asking for dowry. "They demanded a car and tortured my daughter for that... That person is neither man nor human; he is a butcher," he said.

He revealed that this was not the first instance of violence on Nikki. Her parents brought her back to her home because of domestic violence earlier, but because of societal pressure, her in-laws took her back on the promise of not repeating the offence.