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English NewsNewsIndiaNo WhatsApp, No Screenshots: Railways Issues Fresh Rule For RailOne Tickets

No WhatsApp, No Screenshots: Railways Issues Fresh Rule For RailOne Tickets

According to the updated rule, copies shared through WhatsApp, screenshots, photographs or PDF versions of the ticket will not be accepted as valid travel authorisation.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Railways mandate original digital ticket on booking phone.
  • Tickets must be booked before departure, and photo ID required.
  • Rule clarified after fine, sparking user concerns.

The Railways has clarified that passengers travelling with digital unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne app must produce the original ticket on the same mobile phone used to make the booking during ticket inspections.

According to the updated rule, copies shared through WhatsApp, screenshots, photographs or PDF versions of the ticket will not be accepted as valid travel authorisation.

Original Ticket Must Be On Registered Mobile

The Railways said the digital unreserved ticket will be considered valid only if it remains on the registered handset from which it was issued, Mint reported.

Passengers must also book their unreserved ticket before the train departs from the boarding station. Any ticket purchased after the train has left will be treated as invalid.

Railways Issues Official Clarification

The clarification was shared by the South East Central Railway through its official X account.

The post said, "An unreserved ticket booked through the RailOne App is considered valid only on the same registered mobile from which the ticket was issued. It is also mandatory to carry a photo identity card along with the said mobile during the journey. Tickets received via WhatsApp, screenshot, or other means are not considered valid travel authorisation."

The post was accompanied by a video explaining the revised requirements.

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Clarification Follows Passenger Being Fined

The Railways issued the clarification after a passenger was recently fined for producing a WhatsApp screenshot instead of the original digital ticket during a ticket inspection.

Users Raise Concerns Over New Rule

The announcement sparked widespread discussion on social media, with several users questioning how the rule would work for elderly passengers and those who rely on family members or friends to book tickets on their behalf.

Many said the requirement could create practical difficulties in cases where the person booking the ticket is not travelling.

One user wrote, "I book online tickets for my family. The tickets are valid, and I have the ID. What else is needed now? This is just thuggery."

Another commented, "Make rules in such a way that everyone can use them. Elderly people and many others don't know how to use apps like RailOne or UTS. Do you even think about them? This isn't a proper system; it's just a mess."

A third user wrote, "I book tickets for my entire family, and most of the time I don't travel with them. What am I supposed to do now-give them my mobile phone as well?"

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the requirements for a digital unreserved ticket booked via the RailOne app to be considered valid?

The ticket must be displayed on the original registered mobile phone used for booking. Passengers must also carry a photo identity card along with the mobile during the journey.

Are shared digital tickets or screenshots accepted during inspection?

No, copies shared through WhatsApp, screenshots, photographs, or PDF versions are not considered valid. The original ticket must be present on the mobile from which it was issued.

Is there a deadline for booking digital unreserved tickets?

Yes, passengers must book their unreserved ticket before the train departs from the boarding station. Any ticket purchased after the train has left will be treated as invalid.

Why did the Railways clarify the rules for digital unreserved tickets?

The clarification was issued after a passenger was recently fined for presenting a WhatsApp screenshot instead of the original digital ticket during a ticket inspection.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Railways No Whatsapp No Screenshots Fresh Rule For RailOne Tickets
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