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English NewsNewsIndia'No One Wants To Take Her': Sushmita Dev's Sharp Swipe At Mahua Moitra After Joining BJP

'No One Wants To Take Her': Sushmita Dev's Sharp Swipe At Mahua Moitra After Joining BJP

Responding to a statement by Moitra, Sushmita Dev said, "Her biggest problem is that no one wants to take her into their party; that is why she remains with the Trinamool."

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former TMC MP Sushmita Dev joined the BJP.
  • Two other ex-TMC MPs also joined the BJP.
  • Dev cited public faith in Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev launched a sharp attack on TMC MP Mahua Moitra shortly after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Responding to a statement by Moitra, Sushmita Dev said, "Her biggest problem is that no one wants to take her into their party; that is why she remains with the Trinamool."

Praises PM Modi, Explains BJP Move

Speaking about her decision to join the BJP, Sushmita Dev said, "The massive majority with which the Bharatiya Janata Party won in Bengal, and the majorities secured in Assam, Odisha, and Tripura, all of this clearly proves that public faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is growing, not diminishing."

She added, "I can speak to this because I live in Assam; as you know, the BJP has formed the government there for the third consecutive term. The transformation and progress achieved there are incomparable to the record of any previous government."

Sushmita Dev further said, "One might praise or criticise a government or point out its shortcomings, but when it comes to last-mile delivery, the work Modi-ji has accomplished is something no other party in the history of this country has managed to do."

Three Former TMC Leaders Join BJP

Sushmita Dev joined the BJP at the party's office in Salt Lake.

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, also joined the BJP.

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, who had also resigned from the TMC, was inducted into the BJP as well.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya was present during the induction ceremony.

Rajya Sabha Elections In Focus

The BJP may nominate all three leaders to the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the vacant terms.

July 14 is the last date for filing nominations.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the former Trinamool Congress members who recently joined the BJP?

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, along with Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, have joined the BJP.

When did Sushmita Dev officially join the BJP?

Sushmita Dev officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. The induction took place at the party's office in Salt Lake.

What reason did Sushmita Dev give for joining the BJP?

She cited growing public faith in PM Modi's vision and the BJP's electoral successes in various states. She also highlighted Modi's significant work in last-mile delivery.

What is the deadline for filing Rajya Sabha nominations mentioned in the article?

The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha is July 14, as mentioned in the article.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
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Sushmita Dev No One Wants To Take Her Sushmita Dev Slams Mahua Moitra Sushmita Dev Joins BJP
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