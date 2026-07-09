'No One Wants To Take Her': Sushmita Dev's Sharp Swipe At Mahua Moitra After Joining BJP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former TMC MP Sushmita Dev joined the BJP.

Two other ex-TMC MPs also joined the BJP.

Dev cited public faith in Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev launched a sharp attack on TMC MP Mahua Moitra shortly after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Responding to a statement by Moitra, Sushmita Dev said, "Her biggest problem is that no one wants to take her into their party; that is why she remains with the Trinamool."

Praises PM Modi, Explains BJP Move

Speaking about her decision to join the BJP, Sushmita Dev said, "The massive majority with which the Bharatiya Janata Party won in Bengal, and the majorities secured in Assam, Odisha, and Tripura, all of this clearly proves that public faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is growing, not diminishing."

She added, "I can speak to this because I live in Assam; as you know, the BJP has formed the government there for the third consecutive term. The transformation and progress achieved there are incomparable to the record of any previous government."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On TMC MP Mahua Moitra's statement, Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev says, "Her biggest problem is that no one wants to take her into their party; that is why she remains with the Trinamool."



On joining the BJP, she says, "The massive… pic.twitter.com/1qc1anlcoM — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026

Sushmita Dev further said, "One might praise or criticise a government or point out its shortcomings, but when it comes to last-mile delivery, the work Modi-ji has accomplished is something no other party in the history of this country has managed to do."

Three Former TMC Leaders Join BJP

Sushmita Dev joined the BJP at the party's office in Salt Lake.

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, also joined the BJP.

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, who had also resigned from the TMC, was inducted into the BJP as well.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya was present during the induction ceremony.

Rajya Sabha Elections In Focus

The BJP may nominate all three leaders to the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the vacant terms.

July 14 is the last date for filing nominations.