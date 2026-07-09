Dipke alleged that Delhi Police prevented students from setting up temporary shelters for hunger strikers. He claimed students carrying tarpaulin sheets were manhandled and female students were pushed.
WATCH: Dipke Kneels Before Delhi Police, Begs For Tent Approval For Hunger-Striking Students
CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke alleged Delhi Police stopped students from setting up rain shelters, manhandled protesters and denied tent permission. Delhi Police had not responded to the allegations.
- CJP chief alleged police blocked student hunger strike shelter.
- Police reportedly manhandled students seeking to set up shelter.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that Delhi Police prevented students from setting up temporary shelters for those participating in an ongoing hunger strike, claiming that students carrying tarpaulin sheets were manhandled.
Dipke alleged that female students were pushed by male police personnel while attempting to bring the tarpaulin inside the protest site.
Sharing a video on social media, Dipke was seen falling at the feet of Delhi Police personnel while appealing for permission to erect tents. "I request the police administration to please grant us permission to set up tents, so that the students sitting on hunger strike can be protected from the rain," he wrote.
Dipke Kneels, Begs Police To Approve Tents
Claiming that the protesters have been waiting for permission for the past three days, Dipke said continuous rainfall had worsened the situation for the students.
"For the past three days, our team has been waiting for the police's approval to set up tents. It rained throughout the night, and those on hunger strike couldn't sleep. All their belongings are completely drenched. We've been waiting since 11 a.m. for the police to allow us to take the tarpaulin inside," he said.
Students trying to bring in tarpaulin were manhandled by police.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 9, 2026
Female students were pushed by male police personnel. pic.twitter.com/3ox5uVXfEB
Sharing visuals of the rain-hit protest site, Dipke questioned the authorities' response.
"This is the condition after last night's rain. How can the authorities be so cruel and inhuman towards students?" he said.
There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke allege against the Delhi Police?
Why did the students need temporary shelters at the protest site?
The students needed shelters to protect hunger strikers from continuous rain. They had been waiting three days for police approval to set up tents.