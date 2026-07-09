India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaWATCH: Dipke Kneels Before Delhi Police, Begs For Tent Approval For Hunger-Striking Students

WATCH: Dipke Kneels Before Delhi Police, Begs For Tent Approval For Hunger-Striking Students

CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke alleged Delhi Police stopped students from setting up rain shelters, manhandled protesters and denied tent permission. Delhi Police had not responded to the allegations.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP chief alleged police blocked student hunger strike shelter.
  • Police reportedly manhandled students seeking to set up shelter.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that Delhi Police prevented students from setting up temporary shelters for those participating in an ongoing hunger strike, claiming that students carrying tarpaulin sheets were manhandled.

Dipke alleged that female students were pushed by male police personnel while attempting to bring the tarpaulin inside the protest site.

Sharing a video on social media, Dipke was seen falling at the feet of Delhi Police personnel while appealing for permission to erect tents. "I request the police administration to please grant us permission to set up tents, so that the students sitting on hunger strike can be protected from the rain," he wrote.

Dipke Kneels, Begs Police To Approve Tents

Claiming that the protesters have been waiting for permission for the past three days, Dipke said continuous rainfall had worsened the situation for the students.

"For the past three days, our team has been waiting for the police's approval to set up tents. It rained throughout the night, and those on hunger strike couldn't sleep. All their belongings are completely drenched. We've been waiting since 11 a.m. for the police to allow us to take the tarpaulin inside," he said.

Sharing visuals of the rain-hit protest site, Dipke questioned the authorities' response.

"This is the condition after last night's rain. How can the authorities be so cruel and inhuman towards students?" he said.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegations.

Before You Go

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram

Frequently Asked Questions

What did CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke allege against the Delhi Police?

Dipke alleged that Delhi Police prevented students from setting up temporary shelters for hunger strikers. He claimed students carrying tarpaulin sheets were manhandled and female students were pushed.

Why did the students need temporary shelters at the protest site?

The students needed shelters to protect hunger strikers from continuous rain. They had been waiting three days for police approval to set up tents.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hunger Strike CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
WATCH: Dipke Kneels Before Delhi Police, Begs For Tent Approval For Hunger-Striking Students
WATCH: Dipke Kneels Before Delhi Police, Begs For Tent Approval For Students
India
What Is Brewing In Bengal? Yusuf Pathan Meets CM, Sparks Political Buzz
What Is Brewing In Bengal? Yusuf Pathan Meets CM, Sparks Political Buzz
India
Three Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP Ahead Of Elections - Who Are They?
Three Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP Ahead Of Elections - Who Are They?
India
'Only Taking Face-Saving Approach': Supreme Court On Illegal, Unsafe Buildings In Delhi And Beyond
'Only Taking Face-Saving Approach': SC On Illegal, Unsafe Buildings In Delhi And Beyond
Advertisement

Videos

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram
Jammu and Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Hit By Landslide Amid Heavy Rain, Battery Car Service Suspended
GHAZIABAD FLOOD FURY: Roads submerged, trees collapse, vehicles stranded
BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon Fury Grips Delhi-NCR, Roads Turn Into Lakes
Monsoon Crisis Deepens: Flood Alerts in J&K, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR Face Waterlogging
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget