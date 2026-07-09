WATCH: Dipke Kneels Before Delhi Police, Begs For Tent Approval For Hunger-Striking Students

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP chief alleged police blocked student hunger strike shelter.

Police reportedly manhandled students seeking to set up shelter.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that Delhi Police prevented students from setting up temporary shelters for those participating in an ongoing hunger strike, claiming that students carrying tarpaulin sheets were manhandled.

Dipke alleged that female students were pushed by male police personnel while attempting to bring the tarpaulin inside the protest site.

Sharing a video on social media, Dipke was seen falling at the feet of Delhi Police personnel while appealing for permission to erect tents. "I request the police administration to please grant us permission to set up tents, so that the students sitting on hunger strike can be protected from the rain," he wrote.

Dipke Kneels, Begs Police To Approve Tents

Claiming that the protesters have been waiting for permission for the past three days, Dipke said continuous rainfall had worsened the situation for the students.

"For the past three days, our team has been waiting for the police's approval to set up tents. It rained throughout the night, and those on hunger strike couldn't sleep. All their belongings are completely drenched. We've been waiting since 11 a.m. for the police to allow us to take the tarpaulin inside," he said.

Students trying to bring in tarpaulin were manhandled by police.



Female students were pushed by male police personnel. pic.twitter.com/3ox5uVXfEB — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 9, 2026

Sharing visuals of the rain-hit protest site, Dipke questioned the authorities' response.

"This is the condition after last night's rain. How can the authorities be so cruel and inhuman towards students?" he said.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegations.