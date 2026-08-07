No need to panic over SIR notices: Uttarakhand CEO

Dehradun, Aug 6 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) B V R C Purushottam on Thursday asked voters not to panic over notices being issued under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying they can rectify discrepancies in their records by submitting the required documents.

Purushottam said issuance of notices to resolve discrepancies in names, addresses or other particulars is a routine process undertaken by the Election Commission during revision of electoral rolls.

He said voters can easily get errors in their electoral records corrected by submitting the prescribed documents to the booth level officer (BLO).

According to officials in the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Purushottam himself received a notice due to a discrepancy in his name and has submitted the required documents to the concerned BLO.

The CEO said all district election officers have been directed to ensure that cases involving routine discrepancies are verified and disposed of at the BLO level itself so that citizens are not put to unnecessary inconvenience.

He said cases where voters could not be mapped would receive special attention and would be dealt with at the level of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

Purushottam said that of the 24.30 lakh notices issued under the ongoing SIR, around 20.27 lakh have so far been delivered to voters. PTI DPT APL

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