Day after revoking permission, venue provider allows Cong to hold Rahul's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj

New Delhi/Prayagraj, Aug 6 (PTI): A day after the Kayastha Pathshala Trust revoked permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme to be held at KP Ground in Prayagraj, the trust on Thursday night said it has decided to allow the party to hold the event subject to certain conditions.

The development comes after the Congress on Thursday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of attempting to get the programme cancelled, asserting that no matter how hard the BJP government tries, the event will go ahead.

Acting president of the KP Trust, Jitendra Nath Chaudhary, told PTI late this night, "After consulting advocates of the high court, the organisers have been granted permission to hold the programme subject to certain conditions. These include ensuring that teaching and academic activities at the college are not disrupted, and obtaining permission from the district magistrate." On Wednesday, the KP Trust revoked the permission for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, scheduled to be held on August 8, citing an Allahabad High Court order dated August 14, 2025, which bars use of the KP College ground for purposes other than sports and educational activities. The trust had also cited waterlogging at the venue following rains.

Earlier in the day, addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Congress leaders, including UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and MPs Kishori Lal Sharma, Tanuj Punia, and Imran Masood, said the BJP is rattled because Gandhi is consistently raising student issues through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative.

Gautam claimed that the BJP government is making every possible effort to have the event cancelled.

He alleged that the venue provider for the event has reported that the administration is pressuring them to revoke permission for the event through intimidation and threats.

"Lakhs of students have registered for this interactive event, and students across the country are eagerly awaiting it. The event will be held at the scheduled venue," Gautam asserted.

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai also said the party will go ahead with Gandhi's proposed interaction with students at the KP Ground in Prayagraj on August 8 despite the KP Trust revoking permission for the venue.

Rai shared Gandhi's itinerary with PTI, according to which the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will leave Delhi by a special flight at 2 pm on August 8 and reach Prayagraj airport at around 3.30 pm.

Gandhi will then travel by road to Anand Bhavan before attending the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' interaction with students at KP Ground from 6 pm to 8.30 pm. He is scheduled to leave for the airport at 8.30 pm and fly back to Delhi by a special aircraft at 9.30 pm.

Gautam alleged that the BJP government is manipulating the law to suit its own agenda and acting against the spirit of the Constitution.

He said in a democracy, everyone has the right to hold a peaceful and lawful gathering, and the Congress is organizing the event in compliance with all rules and necessary permissions.

Urging the UP government and the Prayagraj administration not to obstruct the event, he affirmed that the Congress would not compromise on student issues and would continue to raise its voice for their rights.

Congress MP Punia alleged that the BJP government wants to stop the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event because it fears the youth rallying behind Gandhi.

The Congress stands with the youth and will continue to champion their cause, Punia said. PTI ASK RAJ CDN KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)