NHRC sends notice to MP govt over assault on Dalit student by teacher

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI): The NHRC on Thursday said it has sent notices to Madhya Pradesh government and police authorities over reports that a class 4 student was allegedly assaulted and subjected to "casteist slurs" by a teacher at a government-run primary school in a village in Shivpuri district.

The National Human Rights Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights.

The rights panel said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about the incident that took place in Ukawal village on July 28.

Reportedly, the teacher was enraged seeing the boy from a Dalit community drinking water from his bottle, therefore, it has issued notices to the state chief secretary and Shivpuri's superintendent of police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, it said.

The report is expected to include the status of the statutory relief to the victim, it added. According to the media report carried on August 1, the boy narrated the incident to his parents, following which the matter was reported to the police.

In a separate statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 12-year-old girl died due to jaundice caused allegedly by consumption of contaminated drinking water in Shahzadpur in Ambala district of Haryana.

Several other children have also been diagnosed with jaundice in the locality. The residents have alleged that the drinking water being supplied through a public tap in the area is "contaminated," it said.

Accordingly, it said it has issued a notice to Haryana's chief secretary, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks. It is expected to include the health status of the victim children undergoing treatment, as well as steps being taken by the administration to address the issue, it said.

According to the media report carried on August 3, the girl was initially treated for jaundice at a local hospital. As her health condition deteriorated, she was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she succumbed. PTI KND VN VN

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