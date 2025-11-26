'No Doubt He’ll Be CM’: Karnataka MLA Backs DK Shivakumar For Top Post

As speculation over a leadership change grows louder in Karnataka, several Congress legislators who travelled to New Delhi to push for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s elevation said on Tuesday that the final decision rests solely with the party high command.

MLAs Rally Behind DK Shivakumar, Await High Command’s Call

Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain reiterated his unwavering confidence in Shivakumar’s rise, even as he emphasised that the party leadership will take the final call.

“I always stand by that statement… 200 per cent, he will become the CM soon. The high command will decide,” Hussain said, referring to Shivakumar’s own assertion that any transfer of power is part of an internal understanding among a select group of leaders. “As our leader said, the transfer of power is a secret deal among five to six party leaders, and those people will decide,” he added.

Push for Fresh Faces in Cabinet Reshuffle

Maddur MLA KM Uday noted that legislators also urged the leadership to provide space for younger leaders and new faces during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. According to him, the high command indicated that this request would be taken into consideration.

On the growing demand for Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister, Uday echoed the party line: the final decision will come from the high command, and all MLAs will abide by it.

Calls to End Confusion Amid Power-Sharing Speculation

Some MLAs who travelled to Delhi said they also appealed to the leadership to end the confusion over the Chief Minister issue quickly. The debate has intensified since the Congress government completed half of its five-year term on 20 November, reviving talk of a 2023 power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Party sources confirmed that six legislators aligned with Shivakumar reached Delhi on Sunday night, with more expected to follow. About 10 MLAs had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge a week earlier.

Senior MLAs Seek Clarity to Protect Party Interests

Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna urged the high command to address the issue promptly, warning that prolonged uncertainty could harm the party.

“We went to discuss with the high command to clear the confusion because a final decision is needed,” he said. “Who becomes Chief Minister is not important; the current situation is detrimental to the Congress party. The high command should intervene and put an end to this.”

He, however, refrained from confirming whether the leadership change or Shivakumar’s elevation was specifically discussed.

Shivakumar Distances Himself From Delhi Visits

Meanwhile, responding to reports that MLAs supporting him had travelled to Delhi to demand his elevation, Shivakumar said he was unaware of such efforts. He suggested that legislators might have gone in pursuit of ministerial opportunities.

“I have not called or spoken to…” he said, leaving the speculation over his political future hanging in the air.