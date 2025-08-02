Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NIA Files Chargesheet Against 5 Operatives For Aiding CPI (Maoist) In Chhattisgarh Arms Recovery Case

NIA Files Chargesheet Against 5 Operatives For Aiding CPI (Maoist) In Chhattisgarh Arms Recovery Case

The NIA chargesheeted five Maoist operatives linked to the February 2024 Chhattisgarh arms recovery, accusing them of being Over Ground Workers for the CPI (Maoist). They are charged under IPC, Explosives Substances Act, and UAPA.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 11:39 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five Maoist operatives in connection with the February 2024 Chhattisgarh arms recovery case, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

The chargesheeted accused -- Anish Khan alias Annu Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko, Raghvueer Jain and Shailendra Kumar Baghel alias Golu -- have been identified as Over Ground Workers (OGWs), including one supplier, for the banned terror organisation CPI (Maoist), it said.

All of them were active cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the terror outfit, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The NIA in its supplementary charge sheet filed before the special court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, has charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

The counter-terror agency had earlier in August 2024 chargesheeted two armed cadres -- Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa -- of the CPI (Maoist).

The NIA investigations revealed that Anish Khan had supplied explosives substances to the CPI (Maoist) cadres in the forest area of Aalparas village which were later recovered.

"The other accused chargesheeted today had provided shelter and logistics support to the Maoist cadres for carrying out a fatal attack on security forces around Mujalgondi village in Kanker district," the statement said.

The investigations in the case are continuing as part of the NIA's efforts to scuttle the Maoist outfit's terror agenda, it added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
NIA CPI (Maoist) Chhattisgarh Arms Recovery
