India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCJP-BJP Talks Begin As Dipke Refuses To End NEET Protest Without Pradhan's Resignation

CJP-BJP Talks Begin As Dipke Refuses To End NEET Protest Without Pradhan's Resignation

CJP leaders and BJP ministers begin crucial talks at Constitution Club as the Centre attempts to resolve the ongoing NEET protest deadlock.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre began fresh talks with CJP over NEET protest.
  • CJP founder insisted protest continues until Minister Pradhan resigns.
  • Dipke welcomed Wangchuk ending fast, warned detaining leaders.

Fresh talks between Cockroach Janta Party leaders and BJP ministers began at the Constitution Club as the Centre made another attempt to resolve the NEET protest deadlock. Ahead of the meet, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke insisted the agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Centre Opens Fresh Dialogue With CJP

Fresh talks between leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and BJP ministers got underway at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday, with the Centre making another attempt to end the ongoing NEET protest and break the deadlock over students' demands.

Dipke Says Protest Will Continue Until Pradhan Quits

Before the meeting, CJP founding president Abhijeet Dipke ruled out calling off the agitation, saying the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remained the protesters' only demand.

"Nothing short of resignation (of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) is acceptable to us. The protest will not be called off," Dipke said, as per reports.

Emphasising that the movement belonged to students rather than political parties, he added, "This protest belongs to the youth of the nation and is not limited to one Sonam Wangchuk or Dipke. This protest belongs to the youth of the nation, not the Opposition parties. If the government wants a solution to the protest, it is only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

ALSO READ: Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

Welcomes Wangchuk's Decision To End Fast

Dipke also welcomed activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike while alleging that the government had earlier restricted access to him.

"I think the govt had kept Sonam Wangchuk detained. JP Nadda could meet him, but no Opposition MPs could meet him. Even we could not meet him. I am very happy that Sonam sir has called off his hunger strike," he said.

Warns Against Detentions Ahead Of Weekend

Claiming that the authorities were planning action against protest leaders before the weekend, Dipke said such a move would only strengthen the agitation.

"We have been informed that since tomorrow is Saturday, followed by Sunday, a much larger crowd is expected. That is why the government is trying to detain or arrest us tonight. If that happens, it will be another major mistake by the government," he said.

He further warned, "When they took Sonam Wangchuk away, the movement only grew stronger. When students were lathi-charged and injured, the protests intensified further. If we are also detained, the movement will spread even more across the country. If the government truly wants to resolve this movement, there is only one solution: the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main demand of the NEET protestors mentioned by Abhijeet Dipke?

The primary demand of the protestors is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke emphasized that the agitation will continue until he steps down.

What is the purpose of the fresh talks at the Constitution Club?

The fresh talks between CJP leaders and BJP ministers are an attempt by the Centre to resolve the ongoing NEET protest deadlock. They aim to address the students' demands.

Who does Abhijeet Dipke say the NEET protest belongs to?

Abhijeet Dipke stated that the protest belongs to the youth of the nation. He emphasized it is not limited to political parties or specific individuals.

What warning did Abhijeet Dipke issue to the authorities?

Dipke warned that if authorities detain or arrest protest leaders before the weekend, it would only strengthen the agitation. He considers such a move a major mistake.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jul 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Surya Kant Slams Reports Of Refusing To List Plea Against Police Action, Says No Petition Was Filed
CJI Surya Kant Slams Reports Of Refusing To List Plea Against Police Action, Says No Petition Was Filed
India
CJP-BJP Talks Begin As Dipke Refuses To End NEET Protest Without Pradhan's Resignation
CJP-BJP Talks Begin As Dipke Refuses To End NEET Protest Without Pradhan's Resignation
India
Govt Has Agreed To Hold Talks At Delhi's Constitution Club, Says CJP
Govt Has Agreed To Hold Talks At Delhi's Constitution Club, Says CJP
India
'Either I Die, Or...': Wangchuk On Why He Called Off Hunger Strike Without Pradhan's Resignation
'Either I Die, Or...': Wangchuk On Why He Called Off Hunger Strike Without Pradhan's Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Demand for Education Minister’s Resignation
Breaking News: Government-CJP Talks Begin Over Paper Leak Row
Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget