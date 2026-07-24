CJP-BJP Talks Begin As Dipke Refuses To End NEET Protest Without Pradhan's Resignation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre began fresh talks with CJP over NEET protest.

CJP founder insisted protest continues until Minister Pradhan resigns.

Dipke welcomed Wangchuk ending fast, warned detaining leaders.

Fresh talks between Cockroach Janta Party leaders and BJP ministers began at the Constitution Club as the Centre made another attempt to resolve the NEET protest deadlock. Ahead of the meet, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke insisted the agitation would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Centre Opens Fresh Dialogue With CJP

Fresh talks between leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and BJP ministers got underway at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday, with the Centre making another attempt to end the ongoing NEET protest and break the deadlock over students' demands.

Dipke Says Protest Will Continue Until Pradhan Quits

Before the meeting, CJP founding president Abhijeet Dipke ruled out calling off the agitation, saying the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remained the protesters' only demand.

"Nothing short of resignation (of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) is acceptable to us. The protest will not be called off," Dipke said, as per reports.

Emphasising that the movement belonged to students rather than political parties, he added, "This protest belongs to the youth of the nation and is not limited to one Sonam Wangchuk or Dipke. This protest belongs to the youth of the nation, not the Opposition parties. If the government wants a solution to the protest, it is only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

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Welcomes Wangchuk's Decision To End Fast

Dipke also welcomed activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his hunger strike while alleging that the government had earlier restricted access to him.

"I think the govt had kept Sonam Wangchuk detained. JP Nadda could meet him, but no Opposition MPs could meet him. Even we could not meet him. I am very happy that Sonam sir has called off his hunger strike," he said.

Warns Against Detentions Ahead Of Weekend

Claiming that the authorities were planning action against protest leaders before the weekend, Dipke said such a move would only strengthen the agitation.

"We have been informed that since tomorrow is Saturday, followed by Sunday, a much larger crowd is expected. That is why the government is trying to detain or arrest us tonight. If that happens, it will be another major mistake by the government," he said.

He further warned, "When they took Sonam Wangchuk away, the movement only grew stronger. When students were lathi-charged and injured, the protests intensified further. If we are also detained, the movement will spread even more across the country. If the government truly wants to resolve this movement, there is only one solution: the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."