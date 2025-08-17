Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate: BJP Chief JP Nadda

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate: BJP Chief JP Nadda

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi declared his full support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BJP President JP Nadda announced Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as NDA's Vice President candidate after a key meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi posted earlier, "We fully support the NDA candidate for Vice President, C.P. Radhakrishnan. We stand with the NDA from the streets to the Parliament"

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jitan Ram Manjhi Breaking News ABP Live C. P. Radhakrishnan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice President Pick: BJP Chief JP Nadda
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice President Pick: BJP Chief JP Nadda
World
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
Fierce Nationwide Strike In Israel As Families Demand Hostage Deal, Netanyahu Pushes Back Protests
India
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
‘Those Who Dance With Constitution Trampled It’: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of ‘Betraying’ Ambedkar
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget