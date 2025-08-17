Explorer
Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate: BJP Chief JP Nadda
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi declared his full support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan.
BJP President JP Nadda announced Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as NDA's Vice President candidate after a key meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, says BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/VzSJVjoF6p— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi posted earlier, "We fully support the NDA candidate for Vice President, C.P. Radhakrishnan. We stand with the NDA from the streets to the Parliament"
